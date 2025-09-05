Justin Bieber's "Swag II": Complete tracklist, features and more explored

On September 5, 2025, Justin Bieber released Swag II, the sequel to his surprise July album Swag, with little fanfare, much like its predecessor. The album was released just hours after promotions began, which Bieber shared on his Instagram page.On September 4, the Baby hitmaker uploaded multiple posts featuring billboard promotions and pink-themed pictures to announce the album, along with the caption, &quot;swag II midnight tonight.&quot; The minimalistic album cover featured the title &quot;SWAG II&quot; over a baby pink backdrop, a stark contrast to its predecessor's black-and-white theme.One of the promotional pictures also included a shot of the Bieber family, showing Justin and Hailey Bieber standing beside each other with the singer holding the couple's one-year-old son, Jack Blues. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs midnight hit with no new album in sight, fans grew antsy, and apparently so did Justin Bieber, who took to his Instagram page to announce that he was also waiting with the fans. The singer posted a picture of his now-viral encounter with the paparazzi in June 2025, captioning it:&quot;Me waiting with u, not baiting u not sure wut the f**kkyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh.&quot;One post was captioned, &quot;It’s not clocking to Spotify and Apple Music.&quot; Another follow-up post saw the singer apologizing to fans for the wait and promising a prompt release.Swag II (Bieber's eighth album) was first released on YouTube Music and later on Spotify and Amazon Music. The 23-track album includes Bakar, Tems, Hurricane Chris, Lil B, and Eddie Benjamin as featured artists.Here is the tracklist for Swag II:SPEED DEMONBETTER MANLOVE SONGI DOI THINK YOU’RE SPECIAL (featuring Tems)MOTHER IN YOUWITCHYAEYE CANDYDON’T WANNA (featuring Bakar)BAD HONEYNEED ITOH MANPOPPIN’ MY S*** (featuring Hurricane Chris)ALL THE WAYPETTING ZOOMOVING FASTSAFE SPACE (featuring Lil B)LYIN’DOTTED LINEOPEN UP YOUR HEART (featuring Eddie Benjamin)WHEN IT’S OVEREVERYTHING HALLELUJAHSTORY OF GODKurrco @KurrcoLINKJUSTIN BIEBERSWAG II(ALBUM)OUT NOW 🚨👤 TEMS👤 BAKAR👤 HURRICANE CHRIS👤 LIL B👤 EDDIE BENJAMINJustin Bieber's Swag peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200On July 11, 2025, Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album, Swag, much to fans' surprise. The rollouts for Swag and Swag II were similar, with the singer announcing the projects just a day ahead of release via various billboard promotions.One billboard for Swag featured photos of Justin Bieber with his wife, Hailey, and their son, Jack Blues. Other promotions featured the album cover and the tracklist. The 20-song album included features from Druski, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and Lil B, among others. Here's the tracklist for Swag:All I Can TakeDaisiesYukonGo BabyThings You DoButterfliesWay It Is (featuring Gunna)First PlaceSoulful (featuring Druski)Walking AwayGlory Voice MemoDevotion (featuring Dijon)Dadz Love (featuring Lil B)Therapy Session (featuring Druski)Sweet Spot (featuring Sexyy Red)Standing on Business (featuring Druski)405 (featuring Cash Cobain and Eddie Benjamin)SwagZuma HouseToo LongForgiveness (performed by Marvin Winans)Swag, which included hits like Yukon, First Place, and Daisies, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and hit No. 1 on the Top R&amp;B Albums chart. Following Swag's release, Billboard reported on rumors of Bieber working on a pop-themed album, which is presumed to be the sequel.Swag and Swag II are Justin Bieber's only projects to be released in the same year. The double album follows Bieber's 2021 LP, Justice.