  • home icon
  • Music
  • Justin Bieber's "Swag II": Complete tracklist, features and more explored

Justin Bieber's "Swag II": Complete tracklist, features and more explored

By Juhi Marzia
Modified Sep 05, 2025 10:42 GMT
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Telecast - Source: Getty
Justin Bieber performing at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty Images)

On September 5, 2025, Justin Bieber released Swag II, the sequel to his surprise July album Swag, with little fanfare, much like its predecessor. The album was released just hours after promotions began, which Bieber shared on his Instagram page.

Ad

On September 4, the Baby hitmaker uploaded multiple posts featuring billboard promotions and pink-themed pictures to announce the album, along with the caption, "swag II midnight tonight." The minimalistic album cover featured the title "SWAG II" over a baby pink backdrop, a stark contrast to its predecessor's black-and-white theme.

One of the promotional pictures also included a shot of the Bieber family, showing Justin and Hailey Bieber standing beside each other with the singer holding the couple's one-year-old son, Jack Blues.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

As midnight hit with no new album in sight, fans grew antsy, and apparently so did Justin Bieber, who took to his Instagram page to announce that he was also waiting with the fans. The singer posted a picture of his now-viral encounter with the paparazzi in June 2025, captioning it:

"Me waiting with u, not baiting u not sure wut the f**kkyyy is going on clicking refreshhhhhh."
Ad

One post was captioned, "It’s not clocking to Spotify and Apple Music." Another follow-up post saw the singer apologizing to fans for the wait and promising a prompt release.

Swag II (Bieber's eighth album) was first released on YouTube Music and later on Spotify and Amazon Music. The 23-track album includes Bakar, Tems, Hurricane Chris, Lil B, and Eddie Benjamin as featured artists.

Here is the tracklist for Swag II:

Ad
  1. SPEED DEMON
  2. BETTER MAN
  3. LOVE SONG
  4. I DO
  5. I THINK YOU’RE SPECIAL (featuring Tems)
  6. MOTHER IN YOU
  7. WITCHYA
  8. EYE CANDY
  9. DON’T WANNA (featuring Bakar)
  10. BAD HONEY
  11. NEED IT
  12. OH MAN
  13. POPPIN’ MY S*** (featuring Hurricane Chris)
  14. ALL THE WAY
  15. PETTING ZOO
  16. MOVING FAST
  17. SAFE SPACE (featuring Lil B)
  18. LYIN’
  19. DOTTED LINE
  20. OPEN UP YOUR HEART (featuring Eddie Benjamin)
  21. WHEN IT’S OVER
  22. EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH
  23. STORY OF GOD
Ad

Justin Bieber's Swag peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200

On July 11, 2025, Justin Bieber released his seventh studio album, Swag, much to fans' surprise. The rollouts for Swag and Swag II were similar, with the singer announcing the projects just a day ahead of release via various billboard promotions.

One billboard for Swag featured photos of Justin Bieber with his wife, Hailey, and their son, Jack Blues. Other promotions featured the album cover and the tracklist. The 20-song album included features from Druski, Sexyy Red, Gunna, Dijon, Eddie Benjamin, and Lil B, among others. Here's the tracklist for Swag:

Ad
  1. All I Can Take
  2. Daisies
  3. Yukon
  4. Go Baby
  5. Things You Do
  6. Butterflies
  7. Way It Is (featuring Gunna)
  8. First Place
  9. Soulful (featuring Druski)
  10. Walking Away
  11. Glory Voice Memo
  12. Devotion (featuring Dijon)
  13. Dadz Love (featuring Lil B)
  14. Therapy Session (featuring Druski)
  15. Sweet Spot (featuring Sexyy Red)
  16. Standing on Business (featuring Druski)
  17. 405 (featuring Cash Cobain and Eddie Benjamin)
  18. Swag
  19. Zuma House
  20. Too Long
  21. Forgiveness (performed by Marvin Winans)

Swag, which included hits like Yukon, First Place, and Daisies, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and hit No. 1 on the Top R&B Albums chart. Following Swag's release, Billboard reported on rumors of Bieber working on a pop-themed album, which is presumed to be the sequel.

Ad
youtube-cover
Ad

Swag and Swag II are Justin Bieber's only projects to be released in the same year. The double album follows Bieber's 2021 LP, Justice.

About the author
Juhi Marzia

Juhi Marzia

With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.

When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows.

Know More
Edited by Juhi Marzia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications