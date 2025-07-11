"It's second best song on the album" — Netizens react to Eminem being credited as one of the composer-lyricists on Justin Bieber's track “YUKON”

Rapper Eminem is reportedly credited as one of the composer-lyricists on the track Yukon from Justin Bieber's latest album, Swag. For the uninitiated, Bieber surprise-released Swag on July 11, 2025, which included features from artists like Gunna and Sexyy Red, among others. Swag is the pop star's first full-length LP since Justice (2021).

According to Genius.com, Yukon, the third song from Swag, reportedly mentions Eminem, 2 Chainz, and Dijon as some of the writer/composer lyricists, in addition to Justin Bieber.

News of Eminem's reported contribution to Justin Bieber's Yukon was met with mixed reactions from netizens on X. One user claimed it made sense, adding:

"Makes sense it's second best song on the album."

Dapperdepned @BurundiBundy LINK makes sense it's second best song on the album

Several netizens agreed with this sentiment, adding that Yukon was "fire."

"The best of the album," one person tweeted.

"Well it's fire btw," another person added.

"THAT’S CRAZYYY and the song was good too," someone else commented.

"One of my favs on the album," another user wrote.

However, others wondered how Eminem contributed to the song. One user speculated that Bieber included the rapper as a composer lyricist because he probably sampled one of his songs.

Another user theorized that Eminem was credited because Bieber seemingly used a line from the rapper's song Untitled in Yukon, referencing the line "Get a move on, like U-Haul."

"It's because I take the lyrics from the song "Untitled" by Eminem," one person posted.

"That means literally nothing, probably just used a sample so they had to credit Em," another person added.

"After a not so deep dive into the rabbit hole of one search on Google, this is the information I was provided. This is because Beiber sampled one of Eminem’s songs. He is legally obligated to list Eminem. It’s still unclear which song was sampled. Eminem is only listed as a composer due to this reason. He has 0 affiliation with the album," someone else commented.

Exploring Eminem and Justin Bieber's past interactions

While Eminem and Justin Bieber have never professionally collaborated, the two have mentioned each other in passing.

In 2013, the rapper reportedly reached out to Bieber during Christmas and offered him a place to stay in the hope of encouraging the 19-year-old to start therapy after his alleged erratic behavior, as reported by The Sun.

"He’s [Eminem] really hoping he can sort Justin out. The way he’s going he’s worried he’s going to end up in really bad trouble. He wants to talk him into going to therapy and counselling to deal with the stress of fame in a positive way," a source reportedly told the publication.

In 2018, Eminem name-dropped Justin Bieber in his song Kick Off, an 11-minute freestyle that also saw him mention the bombing at Ariana Grande's concert in Manchester. Bieber did not publicly comment on the name-drop at the time.

The following year, Justin Bieber took to Instagram Story to call out Eminem for dissing his younger peers/new rappers, writing:

“I JUST LIKE EMS FLOW BUT DON’T LIKE THAT HE’S DISSING NEW RAPPERS. I LIKE THE NEW GENERATION OF RAP. HE JUST DOESN’T UNDERSTAND IT.”

Justin Bieber's Swag was released a day after the singer began teasing the project via billboards in various places like Iceland, Atlanta, New York, and Los Angeles.

On July 10, 2025, Bieber took to social media to unveil promotional pictures from the album, with several pictures featuring his wife, Hailey Bieber, and their son, Jack Blues.

