“Im calling my attorney”- Internet reacts as Justin Bieber delays Swag II album after promising midnight release

Justin Bieber had promised a midnight release for his new album, Swag II, on Thursday, September 4. However, it has yet to be released at the time of writing this article.

Bieber released Swag, his seventh studio album, on July 11 this year. It was also a surprise release as he shared a few posts on his Instagram account. It was followed up with billboards at various places in the US. The Swag II announcement followed a similar pattern.

The Canadian singer uploaded numerous posts on his Instagram account on Thursday. One of the posts shared "Swag II" written on a pink background and had the caption: "swag II midnight tonight."

However, it hasn't been released yet, and fans are waiting eagerly for the new album. They reacted online to the delay, as one X user wrote: "Im calling my attorney"

Another wrote, "As an artist…that's not embarassing? The label don't respect you. You're just a pawn they throw at a nigga, who they think is more important than you. 😂😂😂"

Another commented, "i'm so confused this is unlike justin"

Many fans also referenced how other artists like Drake and Lil Baby's respective albums are also scheduled to be released this month. One user wrote: "umg tried to do a suppressor to Iceman and he didn't drop, so they didn't either. he exposed their blatant games if this sh*t doesnt drop today"

Another wrote, "Bro pump faked Lil Baby into delaying the album again 😭😭😭😭😭😭"

Another commented, "Drake said he was droppin this episode days before. JB ain't scared nor is UMG, it's most likely just midnight LA time aka 3am for most. 😂"

More about Justin Bieber's album, Swag

While we wait for Swag II to drop, let's take a look at the first edition of the album. It was released on July 11 under Def Jam Recordings. It has 21 tracks and features numerous artists such as Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Gunna, Druski, and Lil B. Many of these artists are also reported to be part of Swag II.

Swag is heavily into the R&B genre and appears to take inspiration from the likes of Michael Jackson and other superstars over the years. In fact, on July 14, Bieber also shared an interview from 2008 on his Instagram account, where he speaks about R&B and Jackson.

In the interview with Canada's Etalk, a young Justin Bieber is asked about gaining global fame at such a young age. He called it "out of this world", claiming that he "never thought this opportunity would happen."

When asked what kind of career he wanted to build as he grew up, the Canadian singer answered: "Well, I see myself doing more, like, R&B. Sort of like Usher, Justin, or like an old Michael Jackson."

Bieber did work with Usher, releasing Somebody to Love in 2010.

Justin Bieber speaks about his struggles in Swag

In Swag, Justin Bieber spoke about his altercation with the paparazzi earlier this year and his general struggles in life. In June this year, while leaving a Malibu club, the singer was met with the paparazzi. He had a verbal spat with them and said: "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business, is it?"

In Swag, there is a song called Standing on Business, which also features Druski. The comedian says in a skit as part of the song, "I like that you pronounce business. Usually when I say, 'Standin' on business,' I say, 'standin' on bih'ness.' I think that's why [the paparazzi] ain't leave right there, you were pronunciatin' every word."

Druski features in two other songs on the album, Soulful and Therapy Session.