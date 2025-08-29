"This is insane": Fans shocked as N3on links up with Justin Bieber live on stream

Twitch star Ragnesh &quot;N3on&quot; has garnered attention on social media after he got together with Justin Bieber live on stream. On August 28, 2025, a 45-second video from his IRL broadcast surfaced on social media platforms, including X and TikTok.In the clip, N3on teamed up with Bieber and voiced his intention to compete against him on the basketball court. While exchanging pleasantries, the Indian-American internet personality said:&quot;Very nice to meet. Very big fan, man. Very big fan. We've got to play against your team. (Justin Bieber responds, 'Man, I'm out for a couple of weeks, but I'm going to be here for moral support.') No way! Okay. But we've got to see you one time. One time on the court! For sure.&quot;Hundreds of fans on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform reacted to the collaboration. X user @suayrez expressed their surprise and speculated that the Twitch streamer's manager &quot;might have every connection ever.&quot;&quot;Neon's manager might have every connection ever because this is insane,&quot; @suayrez posted.One community member believed that the 20-year-old's livestream with Bieber was &quot;crazier&quot; than content creators meeting Drake.&quot;this is crazier then meeting drake honestly,&quot; @kai2ballin opined.Many more netizens chimed in with their thoughts.&quot;Tbh I didn’t think that would happen 🔥,&quot; @ImRiku333 wrote.&quot;Neon knows everyone in Hollywood atp,&quot; @Akaza_Web3 stated.&quot;Wasn’t expecting this link up,&quot; @Trenchkid42 remarked.&quot;I like how Justin Bieber is collabing with more of the streamers W Bieber,&quot; @Twitch_Champs commented.N3on meets Machine Gun Kelly on the same livestream after linking up with Justin BieberDuring the same IRL livestream where he met Justin Bieber, N3on had an unexpected encounter with Machine Gun Kelly. After noticing several people in the popstar's entourage, the former Kick streamer exclaimed:&quot;MGK?! What's up, bro? How you doing, man?! How about... yo! How do I do that?! How the f**k do I do that?!&quot;Justin Bieber and Machine Gun Kelly aren't the only celebrities with whom N3on has collaborated. On August 4, 2025, the content creator hosted a special livestream with Iggy Azalea, during which the Australian rapper revealed that she does not allow her son, Onyx, to use social media platforms.