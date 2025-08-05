"Had to ban him": Iggy Azalea reveals she does not let her son use social media platforms during collaborative broadcast with N3on

On August 4, 2025, Twitch star Rangesh &quot;N3on&quot; hosted a broadcast featuring rapper Iggy Azalea, during which the two discussed a variety of topics live on camera. At one point, the internet personality asked his guest whether her son, Onyx, watches livestreams. In response, the Australian revealed that she limits his access to certain online platforms.When asked about the reasons behind the restrictions, Azalea said Onyx had begun incorporating internet slang and cultural references into everyday conversations, prompting her to &quot;ban&quot; him from using video-hosting sites, livestreaming platforms, and social media:&quot;Uh, no, I don't let him. He really likes like YouTube and stuff like that, streaming and like, all that stuff, and I had to ban him, um, because he says too many, you know, like... shippid-bippidy and all that.&quot;In response, N3on said:&quot;Brain rot sh**.&quot;&quot;Would be irresponsible of me to say yes or no&quot;: Iggy Azalea responds to N3on after he asks if she would let her son watch his livestreamsN3on's nearly three-and-a-half-hour broadcast featured him and Iggy Azalea engaging in candid conversations about their personal lives, careers, and internet culture. During one segment, the topic of the rapper's son's exposure to the internet was discussed.After learning about Azalea’s strict approach to her son’s online activity, N3on asked whether she would allow him to watch his Twitch streams. The rapper responded that she would need to review the content first, as she had never seen his broadcasts before and couldn’t make an informed decision yet:&quot;Nope. Well, we'll have to see. I haven't watched a whole one, that would be irresponsible for me to say yes or no.&quot;Talking about how her son had picked up trending buzzwords from the internet, Azalea continued:&quot;Yeah, but he was doing too many skibdi-doo-wops or whatever it was, and I was like, we're going to delete YouTube. It's deleting, so we deleted it.&quot;Azalea also stated that her son had recently expressed interest in starting his own YouTube channel to showcase his rapping skills. When she suggested he create a private account to share videos with family, he declined, explaining that he wouldn’t be able to monetize the content that way.In other news, YouTuber Coffeezilla recently released a video criticizing a recent collaboration between WhistlinDiesel and Alex G.