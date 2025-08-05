Who is Alex G, aka fxalexg? Coffeezilla calls out Forex trader following collaboration with WhistlinDiesel

YouTuber and Forex trader Alex G, also known as fxalexg, has become the center of a controversy after being called out by well-known YouTube scam investigator Stephen "Coffeezilla." The latter started looking into fxalexg after he collaborated with Cody "WhistlinDiesel," a YouTuber with 9.91 million subscribers known for his content around vehicles.

Ad

In Whistlindiesel's video titled Whistlindiesel tries daytrading and nobody likes it, he and Alex G, who has 771,000 subscribers on YouTube, can be seen attempting to showcase how individuals could earn money through daytrading stock shares.

CoffeeZilla alleged that not only did the video appear to promote Alex G's day trading courses, but it also seemingly did not involve the use of real money, unlike what Whistlindiesel and Alex G made it appear.

Ad

Trending

CoffeeZilla makes a video focused on fxalexg and Whistlindiesel's controversial collaboration

Ad

CoffeeZilla is a YouTuber known for producing videos about his in-depth investigations into alleged scams. These videos often involve popular influencers and celebrities, aim to spread awareness about these scams, and push for justice for those who have been affected.

His latest YouTube video alleges that fxalexg and Whistlindiesel's collaborative video showcased the former talking about engaging in a trade which, when replicated in CoffeeZilla's own simulated account, resulted in a net loss.

Ad

After he attempted to ask Whistlindiesel about his collaboration being an ad, the latter responded:

"As much as I would love to say he paid for the headlines, I actually just wanted to see if I could make money daytrading haha. Trying new experiences for content, although it's hilarious how people are reacting to it."

Later on, Alex G chimed in on the matter:

Ad

"In WhistlinDiesel Video no i did not pay him, it was free he reached out to me to do this video it was actually his idea, i didn't pay him anything aside from the trading profits we made that day, which was roughly $9,000 profits but after fees and everything i think i sent him around 7-8k."

Ad

In the same breath, Alex G admitted to having sponsored content creators in the past to promote his brand and services:

"Stevewilldoit yes it started as a paid collab to be part of some of his videos back in the day, but videos where he appears on my channel i did not pay him for those, after the first paid collab we actually ended up becoming really close friends, and the total amount i paid steve i would leave that up to steve if he wishes to disclose that"

Ad

In a subsequent response to CoffeeZilla's questions, Alex G also revealed that he had managed to earn $7.5 million by selling courses and helping individuals to earn money:

"But to get you the exact number on how much i've made from selling my courses in the last 4 years its roughly little over $7.5M, below i've attached a screenshot of the number of members inside of my Skool community, which is a total of 5,100 members this is where you go once you pay the $1,500 for the course you get access everything."

Ad

In his video, CoffeeZilla also claimed that Alex G was making use of simulated accounts instead of real money, while the YouTube video itself gives off the impression that he was utilizing real money to make the trade deals. However, Alex G denied he engaged in "fake trades," and continued to claim they were real.

However, as per CoffeeZilla, a disclaimer present in Alex G's videos is a reference to a special legislation where one has to disclose if they are using a simulated account. Alex G has since justified the disclaimer as being a "catch-all" disclaimer, which is supposedly very commonly used by individuals in the industry.

Ad

In the FAQ section of his website, Alex G can also be seen seemingly encouraging minors to engage in Forex trading with the use of a family member's account.

Another major aspect of Alex G's operation was his tendency to use a "trusted" broker based in a country called Comoros, which allegedly did not have a CEO listed. On top of this, the firm does not provide services for citizens/residents of the United States, with Alex G pushing those in his community to use a VPN to access it.

Ad

A company he previously promoted was Rocket21, a brokerage firm that is focused on allowing consumers to engage in trading using simulated accounts, such that when the customers make a profitable trade, they pay out of pocket, but in case traders lose, the brokers gain. As explained by Alex G, while he was a partial owner of the firm, he no longer holds that position.

In other news, YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" has recently been making efforts to rally content creators for his philanthropic project, TeamWater, wherein he aims to raise $40 million to help over 2,000,000 people get access to clean drinking water.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More