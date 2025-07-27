What is Twitch's new guideline for multi-streaming? Kick CEO addresses changes to platform TOS

Twitch has updated its policies regarding multistreaming on the Amazon-owned platform, with the streaming community as a whole reacting to the recent changes. As per the guidelines, Twitch streamers are not allowed to actively encourage their viewers to leave Twitch to view or interact with a concurrent livestream being held on another platform.While linking to third-party websites in one's Twitch bio or About Me section, including those where the multistream is happening, is allowed, Twitch streamers cannot actively promote other livestreaming platforms through large banners or messages that encourage their viewers to watch their content on another platform.These changes have led to some upheaval within the streaming community, with content creators, such as Twitch streamer Roze, claiming that she risks being &quot;censored&quot; and &quot;silenced&quot; by the platform owing to the new policies. Talking about the matter in an X post on July 22, 2025, Roze wrote:&quot;I refuse to be censored on what I can discuss on my own stream that directly impacts my success in the streaming industry. If I want to talk about Kick and my experience there, I will talk about Kick and my experience there. If I want to discuss YouTube, and how Live Streaming differs there from all other platforms, will do so. I will be keeping my links, my panels and any other information that helps me grow as a content creator. If I get banned, I get banned. But I won't be silenced on topics that are crucial for my development, growth and success for live streaming. End of story.&quot;Subsequently, the post went viral on X, prompting Kick CEO Ed Craven to give his take on the platform's new rules for multistreaming in response:&quot;It's not a great idea to let a single platform own your community. Diversify across as many as possible to keep your audience truly yours&quot;What is a &quot;degraded experience&quot; on Twitch as per the new content guidelines?Twitch's new Terms of Service now restrict streamers from providing a &quot;degraded experience&quot; to viewers on the Amazon-owned platform. This means that content creators on the platform are not allowed to degrade the video quality of their broadcast on Twitch in comparison to other platforms where the broadcast is being hosted simultaneously.Doing so is considered a violation of the Amazon-owned platform's Terms of Service and can lead to punitive action. Furthermore, the new update restricts participants from using third-party tools that allow them to combine activity from across platforms. Twitch streamer Nutty recently received a 24-hour suspension for partaking in the aforementioned usage of third-party software to combine his Twitch chat with that of other platforms.As per the Simulcasting Guidelines FAQ on Twitch's official website:&quot;Links to social media profiles in your bio (About Me) or panels, including links to live streaming platforms are permitted. You may not use your bio (About Me) or panels to actively promote other live streaming platforms, including large banners or messages encouraging users to watch your live stream on other services. Twitch may not be used to drive users to a live stream on another platform or service. For example, you cannot use Twitch to encourage viewers to alternative live streaming services via links on your Twitch bio, banners, QR codes, broadcast titles, go-live notifications, chat commands, or other means..&quot;Streaming personality Zack &quot;Asmongold' recently gave his own take on the matter, with him claiming that Twitch's update to its policies is a way for the platform to maintain a &quot;monopoly.&quot;