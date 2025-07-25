"They want to maintain a monopoly": Asmongold reacts to Twitch's updated Terms of Service for multistreaming

Political commentator and streaming personality Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently discussed Twitch's latest update to its Terms of Service, specifically regarding multistreaming across other broadcasting platforms such as Kick and X. The new policy update puts restrictions on how broadcasts hosted on other platforms are promoted on Twitch.According to the platform's current ToS, while streamers are allowed to provide information about the broadcasts being hosted on other platforms during a multistream, they are barred from actively encouraging viewers to leave the Amazon-owned platform to view the broadcast elsewhere.Reacting to this, Asmongold claimed that the new updated Twitch policies are a way for the company to maintain a &quot;monopoly&quot; as a broadcasting platform:&quot;Twitch doesn't want to have people use Twitch to drive traffic to another website that they feel like is competitive with them... All they want is they want to maintain a monopoly, it's totally fair, but it's not, though, right? Because like, YouTube doesn't mind if you link to Rumble, TikTok doesn't mind if you link to YouTube, Rumble doesn't mind if you link to Twitch, and Kick doesn't mind if you link to TikTok.&quot;Claiming that Twitch was the only platform to have such policies against the promotion of livestreams hosted on other platforms, Asmon added:&quot;So, why is it that every single other website is totally okay with you linking to other websites, except for Twitch? That's the issue!&quot;What is the latest update to Twitch's multistreaming guidelines?Twitch's latest update regarding linking to concurrent broadcasts on other platforms (Image via Twitch)Twitch has been making changes to its policies following the recent rise of multistreaming among content creators, with big names such as Asmongold, John &quot;Tectone,&quot; and Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; starting to hold broadcasts across platforms simultaneously.Recently, Twitch Support made a post on X, announcing the changes to how streamers can promote themselves on Twitch, also mentioning certain alterations to the Simulcasting FAQ. As per the updated Twitch Simulcasting Guidelines FAQ, Twitch streamers engaging in multistreaming are allowed to do the following:&quot;You can provide information about your presence on other platforms, but you cannot actively encourage viewers to leave Twitch for a concurrent livestream elsewhere. Links to social media profiles in your bio (About Me) or panels, including links to live streaming platforms, are permitted.&quot;That said, the following restrictions apply to the promotion of broadcasts being simultaneously hosted on other platforms:&quot;You may not use your bio (About Me) or panels to actively promote other live streaming platforms, including large banners or messages encouraging users to watch your live stream on other services. Twitch may not be used to drive users to a live stream on another platform or service. For example, you cannot use Twitch to encourage viewers to alternative live streaming services via links on your Twitch bio, banners, QR codes, broadcast titles, go-live notifications, chat commands, or other means.&quot;This recent update means that content creators cannot actively encourage viewers to leave Twitch to go elsewhere to interact with them. In fact, Twitch streamer Nutty was recently suspended from the platform for supposedly utilising the &quot;multichat&quot; overlay. For those unfamiliar, this overlay allowed viewers from across platforms to appear as part of a single chat.