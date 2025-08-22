"He's always focused on another girl": Internet reacts to Justin Bieber posting a photo with Hailey Bieber after cropping out a second woman

  • home icon
By Juhi Marzia
Published Aug 22, 2025 14:43 GMT
Premiere Of YouTube Original
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the premiere of YouTube Original's "Justin Bieber: Seasons" (Image via Getty Images)

Justin Bieber's recent photo with his wife, Hailey Bieber, has been going viral on social media after the singer revealed that he cropped out the other girl they were posing with. The black-and-white picture, posted on August 21, 2025, shows the Biebers standing next to each other while smiling.

Justin Bieber is seen wearing a tank top and sunglasses, holding a beverage in one hand while his other arm is around his wife. Meanwhile, Hailey is sporting a dark crop top with one arm around her husband. The Baby singer captioned his post:

"Sorry to the gurl I cropped out of this pic. I just love this pic of hails and I lol."
The picture was met with varied responses from netizens on X, with one user writing:

Several users shared similar opinions, commenting on the couple's pose:

Meanwhile, others wondered who Bieber had cropped out of the picture, adding that she deserved justice.

Some netizens commented on the Biebers' love for each other.

Exploring Justin Bieber's other viral social media posts

Hailey and Justin Bieber have faced significant online scrutiny lately, as rumors about their allegedly strained relationship and supposed divorce continue to circulate. Amid these rumors, Justin Bieber's social media posts have often received criticism from netizens, including his recent post with his wife's longtime friend, Kendall Jenner.

On August 16, Bieber posted a photo dump of his night out on Instagram, which included a picture of him and Jenner. The singer appears to have a slightly confused expression on his face as Jenner animatedly explains something.

Justin&#039;s post with Jenner (Image via Instagram/@lilbieber)
Justin's post with Jenner (Image via Instagram/@lilbieber)

According to The Independent, the picture was met with a wave of dissatisfaction from online users due to Jenner and Bieber's close proximity to each other. However, Hailey Bieber seemingly waved off the scrutiny, playfully commenting:

“It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands."

Another instance of Justin Bieber facing criticism for his social media post occurred after he congratulated his wife for appearing on the cover of Vogue in May 2025. According to Glamour, the pop star took to Instagram to post about Hailey's achievement, recalling a past argument where he once told her she would never be on the cover of Vogue. The caption read:

“Yo this reminds me when Hailey and I got into a huge fight. I told Hails that she would never be on the cover of Vogue. Yikes I know, so mean. For some reason because I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.
"So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a Vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Bieber reportedly changed the caption to emojis after getting backlash for his wording.

According to an exclusive report by Us Weekly, dated August 21, 2025, the couple's marriage is in a good place after Justin Bieber released his album, Swag, this July. An insider source told the publication that the singer's album recording caused an alleged strain in the couple's relationship. However, the Biebers "have been able to finally reconnect more” while on a vacation to Idaho with their son, Jack Blues.

“There’s still work to be done in their marriage. but they’re in a much better place,” the source added.

In other news, a Justin Bieber impersonator tricked staff at a Las Vegas club into thinking he was the singer and was quickly asked to leave after the staff found out the truth. According to TMZ, the incident happened at Wynn Las Vegas on August 16, 2025. Justin Bieber has not commented on the impersonator at the time of writing this article.

