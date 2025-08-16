"Hmmm this looks questionable"- Fans react to Justin Bieber sharing image with Kendall Jenner on Instagram

  • home icon
By Pratyasha Sarkar
Published Aug 16, 2025 22:15 GMT
64th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show - Source: Getty
Justin Bieber has shared an image alongside Kendall Jenner on Instagram, prompting fans to react to the snap online. The pop star has recently been in the news following the surprise drop of his new album, SWAG.

On August 16, Justin Bieber shared a new Instagram post featuring Kendall Jenner. The image includes Bieber ardently listening to Jenner speaking to him. He did not share any caption alongside the post, but it gained over 1.1 million likes as of writing. Celebrities such as football superstar Neymar Jr. and Hailey Bieber, Bieber's wife, have also liked the post.

Fans took to X to react to Justin Bieber's post, with many sharing their fan theories about the same. Some also mentioned the singer's wife, Hailey Bieber. A user wrote:

"Hmmm this looks questionable."
Netizens shared their thoughts on the image in jest:

Fans continued to share their comments on the image:

Reports of Justin Bieber going on dates with Kendall Jenner circulated in 2014, although neither of them confirmed the rumors. However, in a 2015 interview with Billboard, Bieber stated that his relationship with Jenner was never serious. Moreover, the Kardashian sibling is well known as a close friend of Bieber's wife, Hailey.

Hailey Bieber reacts as Justin Bieber shares post with Kendall Jenner

Justin Bieber's wife, Hailey Bieber, has reacted to her husband sharing an image with model Kendall Jenner. Kendall and Hailey are believed to be close friends. In the comment section of Bieber's August 16 post on Instagram, Hailey wrote:

"It’s always Kendall telling a story with her hands."
Justin Bieber&#039;s post with Hailey Bieber&#039;s comment (Image via Instagram/@lilbieber)
In recent weeks, Hailey Bieber has featured in her husband's work multiple times. She was a major part of the album artwork of Bieber's latest album, SWAG, which was released on July 11, 2025. Hailey appeared in the black-and-white album covers, alongside their son, Jack Blues.

Hailey's next appearance came in Justin Bieber's YUKON music video, which dropped days after the album. In the video, also shot in black and white, fans see Hailey and Justin spending quality time on the beach and aboard a yacht. It also features snaps of their son, although there was no face reveal.

Bieber also alluded to Hailey Bieber's iconic Rhode lip case and iconic aesthetic in the track Go Baby in his album SWAG. In the lyrics, he referred to his wife as "iconic", as he sang:

"That's my baby/ She's iconic/ iPhone case/ Lip gloss on it/ And oh, my days/ She keeps 'em takin'/ It's comedy just block it out my baby."

Justin Bieber's declaration through his music came after months of speculation about his marital status. Reports claimed the couple was going through a rocky time, although neither of them confirmed the same. Moreover, Bieber received heavy criticism online for his post congratulating Hailey Bieber on featuring on the cover of Vogue, as he seemingly hinted that he never believed she could do it.

However, Hailey Bieber disregarded all such speculation as she declared her support during Bieber's new album, SWAG. Apart from featuring in the album's artwork, music videos, and tracks, she also promoted the album on her Instagram, referencing her husband's iconic line, "It's not clocking to you that I'm standing on business."

Bieber is currently enjoying the success of his album, SWAG, which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber has been focusing on building her brand, Rhode Skin, as she continues to remain a chief member of it despite selling it to ELF Beauty this year.

