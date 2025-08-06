Who is Cole Bennett? All about the director behind Justin Bieber's "Yukon" music video

On Tuesday, August 5, Justin Bieber released the music video for Yukon, directed by Cole Bennett. The video has gained over a million views on YouTube in less than a day and is also going viral on social media. According to Style Magazine, Cole Bennett is a well-known music video director who has worked with A-list artists such as Drake, Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Eminem, J. Cole, and Jack Harlow. Bennett is also the founder of a multimedia music company called Lyrical Lemonade, which initially started as a hip-hop blog and has since launched an independent annual music festival called Summer Smash. Hours after Yukon’s video was released, Cole Bennett shared clips from it on his Instagram account, captioning the post:&quot;We shot this a couple weeks back over the course of a few days in Spain &amp; Italy... I’ll remember these memories for the rest of my life. Thank you for everything @lilbieber @haileybieber.&quot;Cole Bennett was included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 in 2022Cole Bennett was born and raised in Plano, Illinois, before moving to Chicago in 2014. Bennett revealed on Our Generation Music that growing up in a small town greatly influenced his creativity, allowing his &quot;imagination to really flourish and just expand&quot; and pushing him to &quot;think outside the box.&quot; According to Style Magazine, Bennett started Lyrical Lemonade as a passion project when he was just 17. He also dropped out of college to give the blog his complete attention. The brand is now expanding into merchandise, launching a canned beverage called Drink Lyrical. In 2022, Cole Bennett was included in Forbes' list of 30 Under 30 for Music (2023). Having directed more than 500 music videos over the past decade, Bennett expressed interest in getting into the business of movie direction last year.The music video of Yukon shares an intimate look at Justin Bieber's family lifeThe music video for Yukon offers a more intimate look into Justin Bieber's personal life with his wife and son, who are vacationing on a yacht. The face of their son, Jack Blues, remains hidden throughout the black-and-white video, with scenes showing the couple playing with him. The lyrics of Yukon seem to serve as a throwback to the early stages of Justin and Hailey's relationship.&quot;In the city, uh / 'Member you used to drive a Yukon / I pick up whenever you call / In the parkin' lot in Tucson, like / Uh, are you with me? / In the Phantom with the roof gone / I pull up like Jimmy Neutron / I can help you get a move on like U-Haul/ And I know&quot;The track is the seventh single from Justin Bieber's latest album, SWAG, which the singer surprise-released last month on July 11. The album turned out to be a commercial hit for the STAY singer, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart shortly after its release.While Yukon is a solo track, the rest of the album features collaborations with artists like Cash Cobain, Gunna, Sexxy Red, Druski, Eddie Benjamin, and Marvin Winans.