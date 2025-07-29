"New Staying Alive replacement?!" — Internet reacts as American Heart Association says Justin Bieber's "Go Baby" has the right tempo for hand-only CPR

On Tuesday, July 19, Justin Bieber shared a tweet announcing that his new track, Go Baby, was verified for having the right tempo for Hands-Only CPR by the American Heart Association's (AMA) Nation of Livesavers.The tweet, which was earlier shared on AMA's X handle, has since gone viral, receiving more than 2.5 million views, 43K likes, 5.2K retweets, and 1.7K comments. Netizens have been reacting to it, with one of them commenting:Sworn @Sworn_ShillsLINKNew staying alive replacement?!For the unversed, Stayin' Alive is a 1977 track by the Bee Gees, which serves as the most famous example of songs used for Hands-Only CPR.Some netizens complimented Justin Bieber for the practical application of his song being recognized by the AMA so soon after its release, while others claimed that the Sorry singer would now be saving lives.&quot;Apparently, you are both a heart-stopper and a heart-starter&quot; - commented an X user.&quot;Song just dropped on July 11, 2025, as part of the SWAG album, amazing how fast its practical application has been recognized, especially with the backing of a study from the Journal of the American Medical Association (2010) showing that timely CPR can double survival rates for cardiac arrest, huge W for JB&quot; - wrote another.&quot;justin bieber saving lives once again&quot; - added a third one.&quot;It will forever be staying alive and nothing you can say will ever change that&quot; - posted a fourth netizen.Yet other netizens were impressed by how Bieber achieved the feat without even trying.&quot;Fun fact: 120 BPM ≒ 2 beats every second. Press hard, press fast, sing ‘GO BABY’—you might literally be the DJ of someone’s heartbeat.&quot; - replied a fifth netizen.&quot;YES STAND ON BUSINESS BABY&quot; - remarked a fifth one.&quot;it’s not clocking to them that you did that without even trying KING&quot; - commented a seventh netizen.Justin Bieber's Go Baby is part of his latest (seventh) studio album, SWAG, which the singer surprise-released earlier this month, on July 11.According ot Cosmopolitan, the song is dedicated to Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, in which he conveys how proud he is of the Rhode Beauty founder. The opening lines of the song reference Hailey's signature iPhone cover:&quot;That's my baby, she's iconic, iPhone case, lip gloss on it / And, oh my days, she keeps 'em talkin', it's comedy, just block it, oh, my baby.&quot;Justin Bieber's son makes an appearance in his new Instagram post View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe news of Justin Bieber's Go Baby being verified for Hands-Only CPR by the AMA comes a day after the singer posted his 11-month-old in his Instagram post.In a photo posted on Monday, July 28, the singer is seen looking at his son, Jack Blues Bieber, whose golden-haired head is visible, though his face isn’t. The picture went viral, with fans calling them “Justin and mini Justin” and saying Jack probably looks just like his dad.Justin and Hailey Bieber welcomed their firstborn, Jack Blues, into the world last year, on August 23, 2024. Jack would be turning one next month.