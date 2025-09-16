  • home icon
  • Music
  • "Where is Tate McRae” - Netizens react as Coachella 2026 unveils lineup including Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber as headliners

"Where is Tate McRae” - Netizens react as Coachella 2026 unveils lineup including Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber as headliners

By Aditya Singh
Modified Sep 16, 2025 06:06 GMT
Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber
Sabrina Carpenter and Justin Bieber (Image via Getty)

Coachella has announced its lineup for 2026, with the likes of Justin Bieber and Sabrina Carpenter as headliners. The event will take place across two weekends in April, with a special performance from Matteo Milleri as well.

Ad

Founded in 1999, Coachella has been one of the most popular music festivals across the world. It will be back next year on April 10-12 and April 17-19. The complete lineup was announced on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter will headline on April 10 and 17, while Justin Bieber will perform on April 11 and 18. Karol G will be the headliner on April 12 and 19. Italian DJ Matteo Milleri will also bring his electronic music project Anyma to the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans online have reacted to the lineup, with one X user asking:

"Where is Tate McRae im mad"
Ad
Ad
Ad

Netizens have mixed reactions to the artists lineup. Some of the comments read:

Ad
Ad
Ad

The sale for tickets will go live on the Coachella website on Friday, September 19. Fans can pre-register on the website.

Also Read: Vatican’s first public concert in 2000 years: Clipse, Pharrell Williams, and more artists perform at ‘Grace for the World’

More about the Coachella 2026 lineup, as Sabrina Carpenter manifests headliner spot

Sabrina at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)
Sabrina at the 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 1 (Image via Getty)

Interestingly, all three headliners for next year have performed at the festival in the past. Karol G performed at the event in 2022 and brought out Becky G and J Balvin during her performance. Justin Bieber has been a guest performer numerous times.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter performed at Coachella in 2024. During her performance, she sang:

"Coachella see you back here when I headline"

Two years later, she will be headlining the festival.

Matteo Milleri, on the other hand, will have a similar slot to last year's “Designs the Desert” performance by Travis Scott. He will bring his multimedia project, Anyma, for a big experience. Milleri recently held a residency in Las Vegas, becoming the first electronic artist to do so.

Ad

The 2026 Coachella lineup further includes the likes of Katseye, Ethel Cain, the XX, the Strokes, Addison Rae, Young Thug, FKA Twigs, Clipse, Sombr, David Byrne, Interpol, Laufey, Kaskade, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, Major Lazer, Green Velvet, PinkPantheress, Moby, and Central Cee, among others.

Also Read: "Lady Gaga should have won": Internet reacts after Sabrina Carpenter's 'Manchild' wins Best Visual Effects at VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter advocates for trans rights at 2025 MTV VMAs

Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Album Award for &quot;Short n&rsquo; Sweet&quot; at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 07, 2025. (Image via Getty)
Sabrina Carpenter won the Best Album Award for "Short n’ Sweet" at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on September 07, 2025. (Image via Getty)

Sabrina Carpenter performed at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 7, 2025. She performed her latest song, Tears, and towards the end, she and the dancers held the sign reading, "Protect Trans Rights".

Ad

Carpenter also won the Best Album Award for her 2024 album, Short n' Sweet. As reported by Deadline, she said during her speech:

“This world, as we all know, can be so full of criticism and discrimination and negativity. So to get to be part of something that can bring light, make you smile, make you dance, and make you feel like the world is your f***ing oyster. I’m so grateful to do that.”
Ad

She dropped her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29 this year. It reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 as well.

Also Read: “And that’s why we love her”: Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter advocates to “Protect Trans Rights’ during ‘Tears’ performance at 2025 VMAs

About the author
Aditya Singh

Aditya Singh

Twitter icon

Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.

A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.

Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.

Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods.

Know More
Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications