Vatican’s first public concert in 2000 years: Clipse, Pharrell Williams, and more artists perform at ‘Grace for the World’ 

The likes of Clipse, Pharrell Williams, and Karol G performed at the Grace for the World concert on Saturday, September 13. It was part of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity held at St. Peter’s Square in the Vatican.

Ad

The concert was co-directed by Pharrell Williams and was held as a display of unity and solidarity among humans across the world. It started with Italian tenor, Andrea Bocelli, singing Ave Maria before singing duets with Karol G and Jennifer Hudson. Karol G also sang her 2023 song, Mientras me curo del cora.

Williams, meanwhile, sang his 2013 hit, Happy. Clipse, i.e., the duo of Pusha T and Malice, also took the stage, marking the first-ever rap act at the venue. They sang The Birds Don't Sing with John Legend from their album Let God Sort Em Out, which was released on July 11 this year.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: "Tyler living every rapper’s dream": Internet reacts to Tyler, the Creator featuring Nia Long in his "Darling, I" music video from "CHROMAKOPIA"

More about Grace for the World concert as Clipse, Pharrel Williams, and more, take stage

'Grace for the World' Concert In St Peter's Square (Image Source: Getty)

The Grace for the World was part of the World Meeting on Human Fraternity. On Friday, leaders, Nobel laureates, and activists, among others, met in Rome to find solutions to bring people together. The concert took place the following day

Ad

Ahead of the concert, Pharrell Williams had said (h/t Complex):

"This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in. It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity."

Meanwhile, Andrea Bocelli stated:

"Let us shine a spotlight on humanity with music from the very heart of Christianity and the most important spiritual square, reaching the entire world with a single message of brotherhood and peace."

Ad

The likes of BamBam, Jelly Roll, and Angélique Kidjo also performed at the concert.

The concert was free and reportedly attended by around 70,000 people. Moreover, they stayed to celebrate the Pope's 70th birthday on Sunday, but he didn't attend the concert. In his place, his pontiff attended the event and said on Friday:

"The world is currently characterized by conflict and division - it is all the more important that you are united by a strong and courageous 'no' to war and a 'yes' to peace and brotherhood."

Ad

The event ended with a drone and light show by Nova Sky Stories. They used drones to make images in the sky inspired by Sinistel Chapel.

Bill Burr heaps praise on Clipse

Just around a couple of weeks before the Vatican concert, Clipse received huge praise from comedian Bill Burr. On his Monday Morning podcast, released on YouTube on August 25, he revealed that he attended the duo's show in Los Angeles. He said:

Ad

"Dude, it was f*cking unbelievable, the show they put on. Kendrick Lamar came out and did a surprise guest star thing, came out and did a whole song. I thought the fucking roof was gonna blow off this place. I’m not gonna lie to you."

"I felt like the fucking old guy there, the level that people were going nuts. That would be like if I went to see AC/DC and Eddie Van Halen came out. Rest his soul. The place went crazy. It was such a great show," he added.

Ad

Let God Sort Em Out was Clipse's fourth studio album, but their first in 15 years as the brothers reunited this year.

Also Read: Did Sabrina Carpenter collaborate with Pusha T for a new single? Viral post debunked

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More