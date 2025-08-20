"Tyler living every rapper’s dream": Internet reacts to Tyler, the Creator featuring Nia Long in his "Darling, I" music video from "CHROMAKOPIA" 

On August 19, 2025, Tyler, the Creator released the music video for Darling, I from his 2024 album, Chromakopia. The music video was released nearly a year after the West Coast rapper released Chromakopia, his eighth studio album, which topped the Billboard 200 in October 2024. Tyler, the Creator has since released another album, titled Don't Tap the Glass, in July 2025. The Darling, I music video features a star-studded cast, including Nia Long, Ayo Edebiri, Willow Smith, and Teezo Touchdown, who was featured on the original track. The video follows the rapper as he charms different women, presenting each lover with his blood-covered, beating heart. Nia Long appears as the second love interest, joining the rapper for a date in a Rolls-Royce. In one shot, the actress leans over and licks Tyler's cheek.Tyler, the Creator's collaboration with Nia Long in his latest music video received mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user commenting:ladidai (@ladidaix) 💋 see linkinbyeo @ladidaixLINK@itsavibe Tyler living every rapper’s dream 😭🔥🔥🔥Several fans praised Nia Long's beauty, saying she had a &quot;timeless glow.&quot;agatha 💤 @Kutaa__KalaLINK@itsavibe Nia's got that timeless glow making Tyler melt. Jealous, but lowkey inspired...😏😏😏Tony Bro @ToneQapoLINK@itsavibe Being that fine for 3 decades is insane smhcatgotthebag @catgotthebagLINK@itsavibe Nia Long will forever be one of the realest aliveShahan ⚜ 🇭🇹 @_brklynbaeLINK@itsavibe Nia is forever that gworl 🔥! this was not on my 2025 bingo card lmaoMeanwhile, others jokingly showed their jealousy toward Tyler, the Creator for working with Nia Long, saying it wasn't fair.I have so many questions? @english_shamarLINK@itsavibe He’s got Nia Long by his side licking his cheek, it’s not fair.FloMuse 🌦️ @floder999LINK@itsavibe Lucky a** n***a, im hating so hard. F**k you Tyler (The Game Voice)… I gotta get famous…Trendsetta @DRtheSETTALINK@itsavibe Tyler the creators label must have some serious money to get Nia long to lick 👅 him.calatheestallion @calathestallionLINK@itsavibe I hate watching other n***as live my dream 😞Tyler, the Creator is currently on his Chromakopia tourTyler, the Creator is currently on the Australia and New Zealand leg of his &quot;Chromakopia: The World Tour&quot; in support of his eighth album. The tour began in North America in February 2025, then moved to Europe and the UK in April and May.On August 18, 2025, Tyler kicked off the Australia and New Zealand leg with the first show at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. The tour is expected to end with the final show in Perth, Australia, on September 4.Tyler, the Creator has had a busy year so far. Besides his ongoing tour, the rapper released his ninth album, Don't Tap the Glass, on July 21. The album topped the Billboard 200 chart following its release, marking his fourth No. 1.The rapper released the music video for Stop Playing With Me on the same day as the album release, featuring cameos from Lebron James and the Clipse brothers, Pusha T and Malice. For the unversed, Tyler was also featured on the Clipse song P.O.V. from their latest album, Let God Sort 'Em Out.A still from Stop Playing With Me (Image via Youtube/@Tyler, The creator)In a July interview with Hot 97, Tyler, the Creator (a self-professed Clipse fan) admitted that he had a hard time recording his verse for the Clipse album, saying he almost backed out of the project.“It took me about 79 to 100 times to do it, and I almost texted Pusha, ‘I don’t think this is gonna work.' It’s been a few times I’ve gotten nervous and trying to nail that verse with two of my Mount Rushmores, produced by Mount Rushmore (Pharrell Williams), was like I can’t f**k this up for me.”Furthermore, he added that while Pusha sent him the song in April, he recorded his verse and sent his part in late May or early June because it &quot;took [him] so long to write that and just trying to perfect it.&quot;Apart from his ongoing tour and new album, Tyler also headlined Lollapalooza 2025 at Grant Park in Chicago this July. The rapper's setlist was a mix of his old songs and new tracks from Don't Tap the Glass, including hits such as EARFQUAKE, See You Again, and Sticky.In other news, Tyler will perform at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia, as part of his &quot;Chromakopia: The World Tour&quot; on August 22, 2025.