“How rappers pander to the regular consumer” - DJ Akademiks calls out Tyler, The Creator for claiming he doesn’t buy private jets 

DJ Akademiks recently responded to Tyler, The Creator's claim that he opts for commercial airlines to save money rather than paying for private jets. Akademiks posted a snippet of his livestream on X on August 18, 2025, where he can be seen reacting to Tyler's remarks from an interview with Hot 97 in July. According to the YouTuber, it was the rapper's attempt to appear relatable to fans.DJ Akademiks said in his livestream:&quot;I thought it was the biggest crock of bull*** ever. Now, I wanna show you how rappers pander to the regular customer. I'm not saying that you should just want to spend your money frivolously on private jets. For a 10-person jet, you're gonna spend about $60,000 to $70,000 per leg...So, Tyler the Creator has an entire team...there guys are entire companies.&quot;Akademiks also claimed that Tyler is in a poor financial position, citing the rapper's earnings from music festivals as evidence.&quot;So, Tyler the Creator was actually booked to do ACL Fest. It's two weekends. You see one weekend here, you see another weekend here. He got paid $4 million each weekend, $8 million. So, you're telling me that you can't afford $100,000 flight when you're flying with 30 people?&quot;Why Tyler, The Creator chooses not to spend on private jets?After the release of his new album DON'T TAP THE GLASS, Tyler, The Creator sat down with Ebro Darden and spoke about his approach to travel, explaining why he does not frequently use private jets. In the video uploaded on HOT 97's YouTube channel on July 29, 2025, the rapper acknowledged that he has had a few experiences where he boarded a private flight; however, he does not like paying out of his pocket.&quot;Listen, sometimes I am grateful enough to experience taking a private plane. I try not to pay for that b**ch like one thing I am not gonna do is go broke taking them plane n***a.&quot;Tyler also joked about “hitchhiking” on the jets of others whenever he can, humorously describing how he is able to attend last minute.&quot;What time is the plane leaving at 12? N**a I am there at 11:51, in there, on the plane, off. You will see me motherf***er, listening to music sucking a cookie down boy.&quot;In the interview, he also noted that he would always question the expenditures when fellow artists post about how they use private jets. Tyler, The Creator mentioned that flying privately is not even close to being affordable, pointing out that the “planes are expensive.&quot;Tyler, The Creator (Image via Instagram/@feliciathegoat))DJ Akademiks has previously commented on Tyler's workThough no collaboration or conflict history directly exists between DJ Akademiks and Tyler, The Creator, both have indirectly crossed paths in media commentary.In one instance, DJ Akademiks responded to an unconfirmed rumor about Tyler and his personal life, in particular, his alleged relationship with a male member of Odd Future. This was discussed during an interview on VladTV, published on May 20, 2025.Moreover, the rapper became a topic of discussion on the hip-hop debate show, Everyday Struggle, co-hosted by DJ Akademiks and Joe Budden. In an episode released on July 11, 2017, the panel talked about the lyrics of Tyler's album, Sc*m F*ck Flower Boy, particularly those that addressed themes of sexuality and identity, reflecting how his artistry often sparked broader cultural conversations.Stay tuned for updates.