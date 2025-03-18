"Just to get in the right mindset"— Lex Fridman explains why he fasted for “almost two days” before podcast with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Sunday, March 16, India Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared as a guest on the Lex Fridman Podcast. During the episode, Lex Fridman discussed fasting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the same, he stated:

“I am fasting right now. It has been almost two days, 45 hours. So, just water, no food, in honour of this conversation, just to get in the right mindset, get into the spiritual level...”

He then enquired about Modi's thoughts on regular fasting and how it benefits him. PM Modi then underlined the advantages of fasting for developing discipline, improving mental clarity, and sharpening the senses.

PM Modi further disclosed how fasting has been a significant aspect of his life for more than 50 years.

Later, the same day, in a post on X, Fridman described it as “one of the most powerful conversations of my life.”

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the benefits of fasting

In a podcast that aired on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke extensively with American podcaster and AI researcher Lex Fridman. While discussing his thoughts on fasting, Narendra Modi praised the podcaster for his "special tribute." He then declared that learning that Fridman was fasting "pleasantly surprised" him:

"All the more because it feels like you're fasting as a tribute of respect for me. So, I express my deepest gratitude to you for doing this".

Modi also said that fasting is a kind of self-discipline that benefits the body, mind, and spirit. It has its roots in ancient Hindu scripture. He continued:

"For me personally, even while I go about doing my daily activities during a fast, my mind remains deeply introspective and focused inward, and that experience is profoundly transformative for me."

He further said:

"Fasting is a way to cultivate discipline... It is a powerful tool to bring both the inner and outer self into balance. It shapes life in profound ways. When you fast, every single one of your senses, especially smell, touch, and taste, becomes highly sensitive..”

He then claimed that he has also found that fasting can significantly speed up thought processes and, provide new insights. One begins to think creatively after fasting.

Modi then discussed his alleged change in perception and elucidated how fasting naturally heightens the senses. He claimed that Fridman may have observed that his perceptions of taste, touch, and smell became extremely sensitive.

Fridman agreed, stating that he had never before noticed the smell of water before. He further discovered that his mental clarity had increased, which enhanced the intensity and immersion of the discourse.

Fridman further said that he had only been fasting for two days, but he could already feel the impact on his ability to focus and perceive his surroundings. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Fridman about his early attempts at fasting as a child and how this influenced his later purging practices. He said:

“During my school days, there was a movement... At the time, people across the country observed a one-day fast by gathering in public places in silent protests… We were just kids... Something inside me said, ‘I should be part of this’, and that was the first time in my life I experienced fasting."

Sharing his experience, he said:

“At such a young age, I felt neither hunger nor any desire for food. Instead, I felt a new awareness, a surge of energy within me.”

On the other hand, one can catch Lex Fridman's podcast on his YouTube channel.

