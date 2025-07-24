Melanie King slams Writers Guild’s appeal to Letitia James for investigating Stephen Colbert’s show cancellations, calls it “mercy killing”

Melanie King slammed the Writers Guild of America for appealing to New York Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the recent cancellation of CBS's Late Night with Stephen Colbert. For those unfamiliar, on July 17, 2025, CBS confirmed the cancellation of the show, citing "financial decision" as the reason, per Variety.

The announcement came days after Stephen criticized CBS's parent company, Paramount, for its $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump on July 3. This prompted viewers to speculate that the show's cancellation could be connected to Colbert's criticism of President Trump and the network.

For context, in October 2024, President Trump filed a lawsuit against the network, accusing them of deceptively editing an interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes. In response, Stephen Colbert called the settlement a "big fat bribe" in his July 14 monologue on The Late Show.

Reacting to the cancellation, the WGA released a statement on July 18 on its official website calling President Trump's lawsuit against the Network "baseless." They also urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to launch an investigation into possible misconduct at Paramount.

In response, Melanie King criticized the WGA's appeal to the New York Attorney General in her YouTube video dated July 23. She mocked Stephen Colbert's team for seeking help for a "political rescue mission" rather than accepting the show's cancellation.

"This is the pathetic state of modern liberal media. When their propaganda puppet fall, they call it a crime. When they lose their megaphone, they cry bribery. But let's get real. This was a mercy killing," King added.

"When delusion meets irrelevance" — Melanie King reflects on the controversy surrounding The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's cancellation

Elsewhere in the commentary video, Melanie King referred to Stephen Colbert as "the liberal media's favorite clown," and accused him of "throwing a tantrum" instead of handling the show's cancellation maturely.

"Instead of accepting responsibility for years of divisive one-sided nonsense, Colbert's defenders are accusing CBS of bribing Trump by cancelling him. Yes, this is what happens when delusion meets irrelevance," King added.

She further claimed that the 61-year-old host's show was cancelled because it was losing popularity and "dying." Melanie added that, despite "inflated" media claims about the show's ratings, his content had become "unwatchable."

The YouTuber also claimed that Stephen Colbert wasn't doing comedy but rather delivering "state propaganda sponsored by the DNC."

"CBS finally said enough, and for good reason. The guy lost the plot a long time ago, and now the consequences have finally arrived," King added.

Meanwhile, in its statement, the Writers Guild of America also claimed that Paramount was "sacrificing free speech" to gain favor with the Trump administration. The company is currently in the midst of a merger with entertainment company Skydance, which requires approval from the US President, per People Magazine.

They stated that given Paramount's recent "capitulation" with the President in the lawsuit, the WGA had significant concerns that the Late Night Show's cancellation was a "bribe."

"We call on our elected leaders to hold those responsible to account, to demand answers about why this beloved program was canceled and to assure the public that Colbert and his writers were not censored due to their views or the whims of the President," they added.

Stephen Colbert took over The Late Show in September 2015 following David Letterman's departure. In his announcement video, Colbert revealed that the network is ending the entire Late Show franchise.

