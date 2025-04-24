"Nearly double the viewership": Internet reacts as MeidasTouch tops charts for third straight month, beats Candace Owens, Joe Rogan, and Ben Shapiro

MeidasTouch again topped the podcast chart for the third consecutive month, beating Candace Owens, Joe Rogan, and Ben Shapiro’s podcasts. As per Podscribe Data, it has reportedly over 107.3 million downloads.

As per Newsweek’s April 24 report, before this podcast's rise, Rogan, Shapiro, and Shawn Ryan were regularly at the top of the charts. In his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump personally made appearances on several of these shows while avoiding traditional media.

Notably, MeidasTouch also became the top podcast in the United States in March 2025. According to Podscribe Data, in February it saw 121.1 million downloads and views, a 141% rise from the previous month.

Once the news was uploaded on the podcast’s official X account on April 24, it garnered netizens’ reactions. They mostly congratulated the hosts as one said that it reportedly had twice the viewership than Candace Owens, Joe Rogan, or Ben Shapiro’s podcasts.

“Wow! That’s nearly double the viewership, well done!!!” wrote one user.

Others also reacted similarly as one also congratulated the podcast on the growth, while another one said that it reportedly "sold" accountability.

“Keep going … you should have those podcasters on your show . Would be epic and a good way to get some of their viewers,” another one said.

“Congrats on the growth,” said another one.

“Congrats!... MeidasTouch is selling accountability and America’s buying,” one commented.

Additionally, other X users echoed the same sentiment.

“Whatever you're doing, keep doing it,” one echoed.

“You’re on the right path,” wrote another user.

The MeidasTouch podcast is reportedly anti- Trump

The MeidasTouch podcast has dominated the podcast chart and continues to be the most downloaded podcast in the nation, since President Donald Trump took office again in January.

The Joe Rogan Experience, which came second, was downloaded 49.3 million times. The Ben Shapiro Show garnered 19.1 million downloads, while Owens' podcast, Candace, garnered 28.9 million downloads.

Ben, Brett, and Jordy Meiselas are three brothers who formed the media company MeidasTouch. As per the same Newsweek report, Meiselas stated in a news release on Wednesday, April 23:

"In an era of disinformation and apathy, we've built a community powered by truth, accountability, and unapologetic pro-democracy storytelling. We are just getting started."

This most recent statistics from Podscribe came after it was reported that based on an YouTube data collected between January 1 and April 1, the podcast has the quickest rate of growth in terms of net new subscribers among political podcasts.

The same outlet reported that Meiselas wrote in another news release:

"This is more than a podcast victory—it's a movement. This isn't a 'spike the football' moment. It's about reshaping narratives and proving that if we flood the zone with truth and compassion, we can cut through the noise."

The same thing happened in March as it outranked The Joe Rogan Experience, which got the second place, with 64 million downloads.

Whether MeidasTouch will maintain its position at the top is still yet to be seen.

