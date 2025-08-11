“Probably using that as an excuse” - Charlamagne tha God reacts to viral memes about Pedro Pascal’s anxiety attacks after ‘Fantastic Four’ promotions

Charlamagne tha God and Andrew Schulz discussed Pedro Pascal’s viral “Hot Girl Anxiety” meme, which highlights his anxiety struggles. The meme began during promotions for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, after a July 2024 clip showed Pascal reaching for co-star Vanessa Kirby’s hand—a moment that resonated with fans aware of his past comments on anxiety.

One of the standout posts came from an Instagram account, @relationship.usa, dated July 30, 2024. The post, which earned over a million likes, featured the same clip with the caption explaining that Pascal, who "suffers from anxiety," was simply trying to "have contact with someone" by holding Vanessa's hand in search of comfort. This moment sparked the viral meme.

Reviewing the meme, on the August 9 episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne tha God highlighted that Pedro Pascal struggles with "real bad anxiety," and jokingly suggested that the actor might be using that as an "excuse" to "get some quick feel."

"They say Pedro deals with really bad anxiety, and all the people around him know that, right? I mean, listen, I understand how anxiety works, but he's probably using that as an excuse. To get some quick feel," Charlamagne tha God stated.

However, he quickly added that despite the attention the situation is getting online, the women involved aren't bothered by it, implying that Pedro knows "who he should be touching."

"But also, once again, none of the ladies are complaining. It's just the internet complaining. Exactly. So clearly, he knows who he should be touching."

Andrew Shulz weighed in, backing up Pascal.

"Yeah. Leave Pedro alone, man. He's a good guy."

Complimenting Pedro Pascal's personality, Schulz described him as a "charming, handsome guy" and suggested that he doesn't come off as threatening in any way.

"I don't think he's scary. It doesn't look he's like trying to take advantage. We haven't seen him out here being some lethario. I mean, this is just this this when they said he was crazy."

Charlamagne tha God calls Pedro Pascal's Fantastic Four "one of the best Marvel movies" in recent times

Fantastic Four cosplayers, 2025 Comic-Con International: San Diego (Image via Getty)

Furthermore, in the podcast, Charlamagne tha God praised The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which hit theaters on July 25.

"I enjoyed it. It was one of the best Marvel movies I've seen," Charlamagne tha God remarked.

He argued that, aside from Deadpool & Wolverine and The Fantastic Four, every other Marvel movie released this year didn't quite hit the mark.

"I thought Thunderbolts was mid. I thought Captain America: Brave New World was mid. Fantastic Four was good. And Deadpool Wolverine was good, but it wasn't about anything. Like Fantastic Four is actually good, and it's part of the larger MCU."

With Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, Joseph Quinn as Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm, The Fantastic Four: First Steps focuses on the superhumans defending Earth from villains such as Galactus, portrayed by Ralph Ineson.

