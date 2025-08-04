What did Charlamagne Tha God say about Donald Trump? Radio host claps back after President calls him a 'low IQ sleazebag' 

On August 2, 2025, Charlamagne Tha God appeared on the Fox News program My View with Lara Trump, where he criticized Donald Trump’s second term in the Oval Office. In response, Donald Trump fired back at Tha God and called him a “racist sleazebag” in his August 3 post on Truth Social.&quot;The very wonderful and talented Lara Trump, whose show is a big ratings success, put racist sleazebag Charlamagne “The God” (Why is he allowed to use the word “GOD” when describing himself? Can anyone imagine the uproar there would be if I used that nickname?),&quot; Trump asked.Elsewhere, the American President called Charlamagne Tha God “dope” and a “low-IQ individual” who has “no idea what words are coming out of his mouth,” and knew “nothing” about him or what he has done for the country during his presidency.The Breakfast Club co-host has since clapped back via Instagram. He mentioned that Donald Trump shouldn't have targeted him and that he would have been better off going after his political opponents and other A-listers, including Oprah and Beyoncé.“Swipe left to see how correct @msjwilly was on @thedailyshow this past week. President Trump was better off going after Urkel, tho, because he is really Scraping The Bottom of The Black Barrel coming at me. You can’t go from MLK Jr., President Obama, Oprah, Beyonce, to a sleazebag name Lenard,” he captioned his post.Charlamagne Tha God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, doubled down on his previous claims and wrote:“Anyway, yes, I Believe There Is A Political Coup happening in the Republican Party, and I appreciate @laraleatrump having me on #MyView last night to talk about that amongst many other things. Let’s Discuss…” His post included a screenshot of Trump’s Truth Social post against him, a New York Times article about his back-and-forth with the POTUS, his own Lara Trump interview, and actress Jessica Williams’ perspective on Trump’s presidency on The Daily Show last week. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostExploring further the back-and-forth between Charlamagne Tha God and Donald TrumpOn Saturday night, Charlamagne Tha God appeared on Lara Trump’s show, where he spoke negatively about President Trump’s time in office. When asked how he would rate the first six months of the POTUS’s return, the radio show host shared that he wouldn’t give it a “good rating,” citing, “the least of us are still being impacted the worst.” Charlamagne added that the Epstein files controversy would also enable the GOP to reclaim its party's leadership from Trump.“When you look at the big, beautiful bill [tax and spending law], that’s something that I’m going to benefit from… but there’s going to be so many people who would be hurt by it… Anything that takes away Medicare from people, and puts people in a worse financial situation… I’m not for it,” Charlamagne explained.The host and her guest debated whether inflation has decreased since Donald’s return to the White House.“Right now, people are hurting. He campaigned on immediate change, day one change,” Charlamagne pointed out.When Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law asked if he had felt any change, Charlamagne Tha God replied with a “No,” before adding that he was glad about the borders closing. He went on to say he wanted to see “actual criminals and illegal immigrants deported,” not people who want to stay in the USA and become citizens legally.“America is fed up with it all… What you are seeing right now from American people is a backlash to everything [both Democrats and Republicans], people want to see something different,” the Power 105.1 host stated. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen asked if he would vote for Kamala Harris in the next term, Charlamagne replied yes, adding that he already voted for her in the 2024 election. He also claimed that Harris correctly predicted what Trump would do as President.“All he had to do was not to do them, but he did them anyway,” Charlamagne Tha God noted.Elsewhere, the former The Week in Jams VJ shared that Donald Trump’s refusal to release the Epstein files might lead to a “political coup” within the Republican party, and old-school conservatives might try to take back the GOP leadership from the POTUS.&quot;I think that this Epstein thing is going to be a way for traditional conservatives to take their party back. I really do. I think that they know this is the issue that has gotten the base riled up. The MAGA base isn't letting this issue go, and for the first time, they know they can, you know, probably take their party back and not p*ss off the MAGA base. I think they're gonna do that,&quot; Tha God added.In response to Charlamagne Tha God’s comments, Donald Trump targeted his IQ score and called him a “racist.” He also challenged the podcaster about his own achievements, including “ending 5 wars” such as those between the Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, India and Pakistan, and apparently “wiping Iran’s nuclear capabilities.”Trump took credit for “closing the horrendous open Border, or creating the greatest economy, where prices and inflation have come way down, and where STUPID and CORRUPT JOE BIDEN set the record for doing the Worst Job as President, EVER.”“But this dope, Charlamagne, would vote for Sleepy Joe or Kamala? Remember, one year ago our Country was DEAD, now it’s the “HOTTEST” Country anywhere in the World. MAGA!!!” the billionaire politician wrote on his social media post.Charlamagne Tha God Visits &quot;My View With Lara Trump&quot; (Image via Getty)Elsewhere, Donald Trump praised his daughter-in-law, calling her “wonderful and talented” and describing her program as having “big ratings success.”Notably, Charlamagne Tha God has been critical of sitting U.S. Presidents over the years. He even mentioned this during his interview with Lara Trump on The Breakfast Club last October, saying he had previously called out President Barack Obama and given “President Biden the same hell.” Donald Trump has yet to respond to Charlamagne Tha God’s latest Instagram post.