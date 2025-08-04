Shocking Bloomberg report reveals FBI redacted Trump’s name from Epstein Files before contemplation over its release - Candace Owens reacts

A Bloomberg article published on August 1 reported that the FBI redacted President Donald Trump’s name, along with other high-profile figures, from the Epstein Files before the Department of Justice (DOJ) concluded that no further disclosures would be made. The report was compiled with information from three anonymous sources familiar with the matter.According to the report, a special team of FBI agents combed through the Epstein Files before the DOJ and the bureau stated last month that further disclosures &quot;would not be appropriate or warranted.&quot;Trump's name was reportedly redacted in this review out of privacy considerations, as he was a private citizen when federal officials first began investigating Jeffrey Epstein for running an alleged s*x trafficking charges in 2006.Conservative commentator Candace Owens reacted to the report, stating that the President mishandled the situation. On August 1, 2025, she wrote on X:&quot;WILD. Trump could have gotten ahead of this by telling the truth [...] He instead chose to gaslight us and then lash out by declaring he didn’t want our support anymore if we still cared about Epstein.&quot;FBI used privacy exemptions to redact Trump’s name from Epstein FilesThe FBI reportedly applied two exemptions under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to justify the redactions:Exemption 6: Protects against “a clearly unwarranted invasion of personal privacy.”Exemption 7(C): Protects personal identifying information in law enforcement records that would establish unwarranted invasions of privacy.Legal experts stated that it is standard practice to redact such details, even for public figures like the POTUS, in order to prevent excessive damage to their reputation. However, critics argue that the decision fuels suspicions of an alleged cover-up, particularly given ongoing public interest in the Epstein Files.The Bloomberg report stated that privacy exemptions have previously been used to keep information about high-profile figures under wraps. In 2016, the FBI reportedly said it could neither confirm nor deny that it had any information regarding Trump before his election because of FOIA exemptions. Donald Trump Jr.'s name was similarly redacted in the Mueller report.Despite these precedents, Trump's supporters expect total transparency following years of promises from his administration. In February 2025, both Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel said they would release the Epstein Files. However, in July 2025, the DOJ stated that further disclosures were unnecessary.House Republicans, led by Reps. Thomas Massie and Lauren Boebert introduced a bill to release the Epstein Files, with redactions to protect victims. However, Speaker Mike Johnson adjourned the House early this week without allowing a vote on the bill.According to CNN's August 2 report, the DOJ is meanwhile seeking to unseal limited grand jury transcripts related to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.