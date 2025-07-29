Jessica Williams made a fiery return to The Daily Show this week. She accused US President Donald Trump of using high-profile Black Americans to "distract" from the growing scrutiny surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files.

"Trump is going to target every exceptional Black person he can think of," said Jessica Williams, during her guest appearance with Jon Stewart.

Her remarks came as Trump faced renewed pressure following reports that his name appears in documents related to Epstein’s sex-trafficking investigation.

Williams, known for her blend of biting humor and political insight, revisited the set where she rose to fame as a correspondent from 2012 to 2016. This time, she took aim at Trump’s strategy of publicly attacking prominent Black figures—Martin Luther King Jr., Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Beyoncé.

Jessica Williams on Trump, Epstein, and racial targeting

Jessica Williams did not hold back as she addressed what she saw as a troubling pattern of racial scapegoating.

“Trump is trying to throw every Black person he can think of in front of the scandal to distract us,” she told host Jon Stewart.

Williams pointed to Trump’s recent actions, including the public release of FBI documents on Martin Luther King Jr., as part of a larger attempt to shift public attention away from the Epstein investigation.

She also cited accusations leveled against Obama, Oprah, and Beyoncé, suggesting a pattern in which high-profile Black individuals are used to stir controversy while avoiding accountability.

“Who’s next?” Jessica Williams asked, exasperated. “Michael Jordan? Michael B. Jordan? Michael C. Jordan?”

Williams admitted that her own success as a Black woman might make her a target in the future as the talk became more personal.

“I’m sorry, but I’m nominated for an Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy,” Jessica Williams joked. “That’s famous enough to at least be accused of misdemeanor election fraud.”

The Epstein files

Jessica Williams’ remarks come amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Epstein files. Attorney General Pam Bondi reportedly briefed Donald Trump earlier this year about the contents of the documents, which allegedly include the former president’s name.

Since then, various media reports and commentators, including The Daily Show and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, have highlighted Trump’s connections to Epstein.

Jessica Williams added her voice to the growing concern that Trump’s strategy seemingly targets exceptional Black individuals to redirect public outrage.

“He’s coming after all of our greatest Black people,” she said.

Her remarks come at a time when discussions around systemic racism, political accountability, and celebrity scapegoating are once again dominating headlines.

