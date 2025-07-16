Former NHL goaltender Dominik Hasek has called out U.S. President Donald Trump for claiming that former President Barack Obama and former FBI Director James Comey fabricated the Jeffrey Epstein files.
During a press interaction on Tuesday, Trump stated that the Epstein files were made up by Obama, Comey, and the Biden administration, drawing a comparison to other alleged hoaxes like the Russia investigation.
“These files were made up by Comey, they were made up by Obama, they were made up by the Biden [administration] -- and you know, we went through years of that with the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax,” he claimed
This statement came in response to questions about whether Attorney General Pam Bondi had informed him if his name appeared in the Epstein documents. Trump denied any such appearance and defended Bondi's handling of the matter, suggesting she should release any credible information.
His claims have stirred controversy, especially among his MAGA base, with some questioning the administration’s approach to the Epstein case and challenging the notion that the files were fabricated.
Dominik Hasek reacted on X to a video labeling Trump's remarks as a lie, writing,
"He lies whenever he opens his mouth."
The debate over the Epstein files remains a focal point of political contention, with Trump's statements contributing to ongoing mistrust and conspiracy theories surrounding the case.
Dominik Hasek calls Donald Trump "weakest president" after Russia attacks Ukraine
This is not the first time Dominik Hasek has publicly criticized Donald Trump. Earlier this month, the six-time Vezina Trophy-winning goaltender called Trump the weakest president after Russia launched a deadly drone attack on Kyiv following Trump's discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"The weakest president! @realDonaldTrump chatted with the biggest criminal of the 21st century, Putin, and he immediately sent more than 500 drones and ballistic missiles to the Ukrainian capital, Kiev.
"Many injured, including children. Trump is doing everything he can to help Putin in his imperialist goals and has proven more than once that he is indifferent to the Ukrainian people. Despicable."
According to reports, the drone attack resulted in one fatality and at least 23 injuries, while also causing damage to multiple structures in Kviy, with the attack involving 539 drones and 11 missiles.
