Dominik Hasek reacts to Russia's reported exclusion from 2026 Winter Olympic Games - "Excellent news for the entire democratic world"

Former NHL goaltender Dominik Hasek has often spoken against Russia’s conflict with Ukraine. He has called it a Russian imperialist war and has also linked it to crimes against humanity. He has even critiqued Russian athletes in the past, most prominently Alex Ovechkin, the captain of the Washington Capitals.

On Sunday, Hasek reacted to reports that Russia may be banned from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. He posted his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

"In recent days, various reports have been coming from the world on this topic," Hasek said. "If this is the final decision, then this is excellent news for the entire democratic world and for all people for whom human life is more than any (even the most beautiful) game. This decision can save many human lives.

"Of course, this is only the beginning. So that the Olympic Games are not an advertisement for the Russian war and Russian crimes and people do not die because of them, no Russian citizen is allowed to perform publicly (compete) at the Olympic Games under the current rules."

Hasek played 16 seasons in the NHL and is best known for his time with the Buffalo Sabres. He also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, and the Ottawa Senators. He won two Stanley Cups with the Red Wings in 2002 and 2008 and is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Dominik Hasek's previous remarks on Donald Trump and Russia

In the first week of May, Dominik Hasek called US President Donald Trump a weak and dishonest leader. He reacted after Trump had blamed his predecessor Joe Biden for the U.S. stock market crash after the economy shrank by 0.3% in early 2025.

Experts linked it to Trump’s tariff policies, while Trump said that the drop was Biden’s fault. Hasek disagreed, posting on X:

"The president is a weakling. That man blames his every failure on others. A liar president and a weakling president."

Earlier in April, Dominik Hasek said that former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev had threatened him. Hasek responded by sending letters to the IOC and IIHF.

“Today I sent 2 official letters,” Hasek wrote on X. “One to the @iocmedia President and the members of the Executive Board. And the other to the @IIHFHockey President and the members of the Council. I inform them that former Russian President Medvedev threatened to kill me.”

Medvedev’s assistant Oleg Osipov replied to Hasek’s claim, saying that Medvedev believes Hasek suffers from a severe form of mental illness: Russophobia.

Dominik Hasek continues to call for strong rules in international sports. He believes no Russian athletes should compete unless things change.

