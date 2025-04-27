"Sh*t happens": Journalist Perez Hilton quips as Shaquille O'Neal bolts off camera for an impromptu bathroom break

American blogger and journalist, Perez Hilton recently made a comment on Shaquille O'Neal as he bolted off camera for an impromptu bathroom break. He wrote about the same subject on his blog on April 25. Following this, he posted the piece on X and wrote in the caption:

“Sh*t happens! #Shaq.”

As per Hilton’s blog, during the April 21 episode of Inside the NBA, as Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson were discussing sports, Shaquille O'Neal stood up from his chair without uttering a word. Charles asked him if he was alright, and Kenny questioned whether he was "catching a cramp."

The incident occurred during the postgame analysis of the Clippers vs. Nuggets playoff matchup and went viral right away. Mid-segment, Shaquille O'Neal abruptly got up from his chair and walked off stage, saying nonchalantly, "Go ahead, keep talking, gents."

Charles reminded him, “We’re on TV,” before he responded, “I know what we’re doing, but…” Seemingly understanding the whole situation, Kenny joked, “That’s that olive oil [you’ve] been drinking,” before Charles said, “Hey, take some matches with you.”

The video then switches to Shaquille O'Neal racing out the door. Upon his eventual return, in a humorous tone, Shaquille O'Neal said, "Sorry about that, America."

Shaquille O'Neal recently made the news for some fake recordings

The video, which Perez Hilton talked about, was released soon after Shaquille O'Neal took matters into his own hands when an audio clip allegedly featuring former NBA player Matt Barnes became viral on social media. In the clip, he said that Shaq was allegedly trying to find out more information about Shannon Sharpe.

Shaquille responded to the widely shared audio tape on Instagram on April 24 by saying that he would give "top dollar" to anyone who could provide him with information. Shaq humorously uploaded a video about the same, saying:

"Hey, this is Shaq. I am paying top dollars for information. You know where Charles Barkley is at?... You know where Kenny the Jet Smith at?"

Further, he captioned the post:

"Dam I got caught again I need that info I’m paying to dollars #yallsodumb #yallbelieveanything #shaqiswhite."

This tape was first leaked in March, but the Shannon Sharpe issue has since brought it to light. During the tape, the voice seemingly said:

"Shaq said he’s paying top dollars for any information on our boy [Shannon Sharpe].. And he said, ‘Please, please, please, keep it quiet.’ He said that Shannon did some sh*t bad to him a while back and he’s been off on him. So, that’s why he’s doing this.”

Nevertheless, Shaq is not the only one facing controversy right now. Recently, Sharpe was accused of r*ping an unnamed woman.

As per BBC News, a lady sued Sharpe in the US state of Nevada, alleging that he "manipulate(s), control(s), subjugate(s), and violate(s) women" by using his celebrity status. She said that Sharpe was reportedly violent and even s*xually assaulted her during their nearly two-year relationship.

She was reportedly 19 when she first met Sharpe in 2023 in a Los Angeles gym. She also stated in the lawsuit that the podcaster had allegedly frequently threatened to slap or choke her, and that their relationship was tumultuous.

She then claimed that despite her cries for him to stop, he ignored her and assaulted her when she told him "no." She further said that Sharpe reportedly shared the tapes with his friends after allegedly filming some of their s*xual activities without her permission.

The woman is now requesting more than $50 million in damages. Despite claiming that Sharpe mistreated more than just her, the woman has not disclosed any information regarding the other women involved in the case.

Meanwhile, Sharpe has denied all the allegations as of yet.

