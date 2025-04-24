"This could be huge or a huge miss!": Perez Hilton reacts to reports of Taylor Swift close to landing Whitney Houston's role in The Bodyguard remake

American blogger and journalist, Perez Hilton recently responded to rumours that pop star Taylor Swift was reportedly on the verge of getting Whitney Houston's role in the remake of the Bodyguard movie. She discussed the same topic in an article on her blog. On April 23, she then posted the piece on X with the following caption:

“This could be huge or a huge miss! #TaylorSwift.”

As per Hilton’s blog, The Mail reported on Thursday, April 24 that the pop star is reportedly "close to signing" to play the lead in the next remake of the 1992 thriller-romance. She then added that Taylor has been reportedly involved in lengthy discussions for the movie, where she has been talking about casting for her possible love interest, merchandising, and new music she would compose and perform in the movie.

According to the outlet, well-known figures like Tom Cruise, Ben Affleck, and Brad Pitt have been brought up for the role of the main lead. Additionally, as per the April 19 report of the Kansas City Star, the rumour spread like wildfire after the announcement that Sam Wrench, the director of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, will be directing the The Bodyguard remake went viral.

Taylor Swift might appear in the remake of the 1992 Bodyguard

As per Perez Hilton’s blog, in 2019, Taylor Swift told Variety that she was interested in pursuing additional acting opportunities. During the same interview, she said:

“If there was something that came up that was really interesting in a different way, that would be cool. But I really just want to do things that enrich my life and I want to have adventures and I want to do things that I’m curious about. It’s kind of just where I am.”

Furthermore, Deadline reported on April 11 that Sam Wrench, the director of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, has been hired by Warner Bros. to oversee the movie. It further said that no casting has been decided so far.

The same outlet reported that Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-film executives at Warner Bros., made the announcement in an interview on Friday, April 18. According to the article, there are so many singers outside of Swift who could play the singing star role that this should draw in an interesting cast.

Meanwhile, Hilton wrote in her blog that there is nothing official about the movie yet. Despite the Mail's insistence that "the deal is almost done". Additionally, according to the Mail article, Swift's team is also allegedly negotiating important aspects of the movie, such as whether or not she will compose new songs and perform in the movie and who her love interest would be.

On the other hand, as per the same Kansas City report, Swift received backing from supermodel Tyra Banks on the same topic. Jenna Bush Hager reportedly discussed the 1992 romance thriller's upcoming remake during a recent episode of NBC's Today with Jenna & Friends, where Bank appeared as a guest.

When Bush Hager questioned the model about her choice for Houston's part, Banks said:

“I think Taylor Swift, because of business, commerce, art.. She would freaking sell like crazy.”

She continued:

“But, okay, I’m just gonna be real, I’m a Black girl, it was Whitney Houston as a Black girl, Kevin Costner as a White man. What if we flipped it and it was Taylor Swift and Idris Elba? Hot!”

She then said of the remake:

“I’m so beyond excited… That movie is everything.”

On the other hand, Hilton further wrote that a representative for Taylor declined to comment. Additionally, no casting announcements have been made as of yet.

