"Super articulate when wanted" - Marcellus Wiley reacts to Stephen A Smith fumbling in his response to Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian 

Marcellus Wiley recently reacted to Stephen A Smith's interaction with Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, who called Smith out for his comments about Williams' appearance on Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show back in February. For the uninitiated, Smith assumed that Williams danced at the Super Bowl to allegedly troll her rumored ex-boyfriend, Drake. In an episode of First Take at the time, he suggested that he would have told Williams to get back together with her ex if he were Ohanian. Meanwhile, Ohanian hit back at Smith when he appeared on a recent episode of First Take last week, asking the host, “Stephen A Smith, I think you had some marriage advice for me?&quot; Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the 2025 Athlos NYC (Image via Getty)Smith seemed taken off guard and initially stuttered while trying to respond to Ohanian. Macellus Wiley shares his thoughts about the whole interaction during a recent episode of his show, Dat Dude TV, which aired on October 13, 2025. Wiley highlighted two things that he wanted to point out to his audience, the first being that many sports commentators often make comments about people that they would never say to that person in real life. The second thing he pointed out was that Stephen A Smith was seemingly commenting on topics he knew nothing about, noting that the First Take host had never been married. Following this, he reached the part where Smith stuttered while trying to answer Ohania.Wiley laughed at Smith's apparent shock, claiming the First Take host was always &quot;super eloquent, super articulate&quot; when he wanted but couldn't get his words out while replying to Ohanian. &quot;Just couldn't get it out, right? Super eloquent, super articulate when wanted, when desired, but not right now...Alex came up there for one reason and one reason only, to get this off.&quot; Furthermore, Wiley accused Stephen A Smith of throwing rocks and hiding his hands, saying that moments like these revealed the truth about who a person really was.What did Stephen A Smith say about Serena Williams' Super Bowl halftime performance?Serena Williams was one of the many stars who made a cameo during Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. For the unversed, Williams crip walked during Lamar's performance of Not Like Us, reminiscent of her celebratory dance when she won the gold medal in the 2012 London Olympics, which was heavily criticized at the time.While many believed Williams' inclusion in Lamar's Super Bowl performance was because they were both from Compton, California, others speculated that the tennis star's appearance could be a dig at Drake, whom she was rumored to have dated for a while. For context, Lamar performed two of his Drake diss tracks, Euphoria and Not Like Us, during his Super Bowl show.During an episode of his show First Take at the time, Stephen A Smith seemingly sided with the people believing that Williams' performance was linked to Drake. According to Cosmopolitan, he disapproved of her dancing at the show and suggested that if he were her husband, he would tell her to get back together with Drake. “If I’m your husband, I’m thinking, ‘Why are you up there trolling him—trolling your ex?' If I’m married and my wife is going to troll her ex—go back to his a**. Because clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for—and you with me?” he said at the time.Alexis Ohanian challenged these comments when he appeared on a recent episode of First Take, which premiered on October 9, 2025. The Reddit co-founder directly called Stephen A Smith out, to which the host responded that he wasn't &quot;qualified&quot; to give marriage advice. Following this, Ohanian said:“You haven't been married before, right? Cause I give advice to plenty of founders who want to build billion-dollar companies. And the reason I do that is because I build billion-dollar companies. So I generally try to stay in my lane.”According to Complex, Stephen A Smith doubled down on his remarks about Serena Williams' performance in the halftime show during a subsequent episode of his show, The Stephen A Smith Show. He said that while he meant &quot;no disrespect&quot; to Ohanian or Williams, he wouldn't have liked it if his wife were “showing that energy” to an ex-partner. Smith further said he was glad that Ohanian didn't escalate the situation, adding that he had no issue with the entrepreneur addressing the topic during his show.“Essentially, what I said was, ‘Why that energy for an ex?’ … If that was my wife, I don’t want to see that. Because of that, that’s what he was alluding to. I’m glad that it didn’t escalate or anything like that. He is her husband, he loves her dearly. They have two wonderful children together, and I have absolutely no issue with him whatsoever with him wanting to address that situation with me,&quot; he said.Neither Alexis Ohanian nor Serena Williams has responded to Stephen A Smith's most recent comments at the time of this article.