"They are discriminated against as boys": Jordan Peterson names what men are taught today as "idiot propaganda" on the Megyn Kelly Show

Canadian psychologist and author Jordan Peterson recently appeared on the March 27 episode of the Megyn Kelly Show. In the podcast, he opened up about what men are taught today and tagged it as "idiot propaganda."

Ad

As per a March 26 report from Kelly’s own website, it all started when she was reading NBC News reporter Tyler Kingkade’s story, titled The plight of boys and men, once sidelined by Democrats, is now a priority.

Discussing the same and going on about the seeming difference between boys and girls, Jordan Peterson stated:

“Boys on average are more active than girls and they're less agreeable. So they're more of a, you could say they're more of a discipline problem. Depends on what you're trying to discipline them to do.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further talking about the reported discrimination, he stated:

“And so they're discriminated against as boys in the education system. And then as young men, they're taught that all of their ambition, their competitiveness... is nothing but a manifestation of the forces that have oppressed women for millennia.”

Jordan Peterson talked about the current education situation of men and boys in the recent Megyn Kelly Show

Megyn invited Jordan Peterson to talk about how the Democrats are missing the mark and how the leftist ideals initially turned men and boys away. After Megyn read the NBC article that claimed that three Democratic governors have announced initiatives geared toward helping boys and men, she wanted to know Peterson’s opinion.

Ad

She further said that all three are governors. She added that one is Ned Lamont of Connecticut. The other two are Wes Moore of Maryland and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Ad

Megyn continued:

“Moore says the well-being of our young men and boys has not been a societal priority… Then he says that he's going to create programs to help in particular boys from the inner city and encourage them to pursue jobs in education and health care to help boys with the juvenile justice system.”

Ad

She then went on while reading from the piece of news:

“And to make sure he solicits input from boys and men on how those initiatives are designed…. Then there's Gretchen Whitmer who shared plans on how she's going to boost young men's enrollment in higher education and skills training.”

She added that additionally, Ned Lamont announced a DEI initiative, which people from all political parties might appreciate. The initiative is to get more men into teaching. She then asked Peterson for his opinion on this whole thing.

Ad

To this, Jordan Peterson claimed that since the last four generations, young boys and men have allegedly been targeted for demoralization. He continued:

“Because boys' play preferences are verboten in schools, which is why so many of them are diagnosed with attention deficit disorder, which as far as I'm concerned is a category that rarely even exists and is radically over prescribed.”

Ad

Ad

Further supporting his argument, Jordan Peterson stated that boys on average are allegedly more active than girls and they are less agreeable. Besides, he said that they are allegedly discriminated against as boys in the education system.

Jordan Peterson then claimed that additionally, as young men, they are taught that all of their ambition and their competitiveness is nothing but a manifestation of the forces that have oppressed women for millennia and are also causing the planet to be desecrated by industry.

Ad

Then answering Megyn Kelly’s initially question, he stated:

“I don't really see that a few scattered half with DEI programs aimed at rectifying the consequences of this idiot propaganda are going to have the least bit of difference.”

Meanwhile, the basis of Jordan Peterson’s argument has not been clarified as of yet, and since the interview, he has not said anything about it as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback