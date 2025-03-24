What was the Blue French Horn in How I Met Your Mother? Craig Thomas and Josh Radnor rename the sitcom's pilot episode on the iconic prop

On March 10, 2025, the How We Made Your Mother podcast debuted with its first episode. Craig Thomas, the show's creator, and Josh Radnor, who portrayed Ted Mosby in the sitcom, How I Met Your Mother, are its hosts.

Ad

During the March 24 episode, while speaking about the pilot episode of the show, the duo wondered as to why the first episode of every sitcom is called the Pilot episode. They were joined by Alek Lev. Talking about the same, Josh asked Craig:

"I have a question for you. Is the Pilot just called Pilot?"

To this, Craig replied with a chuckle:

"Yeah the Pilot is just called Pilot. Very disappointing.."

Ad

Trending

Then, when asked what it would be called if they could re-name it, he jokingly said:

"I think I would let Lorenzo [Von Matterhorn] from Italy title it."

For context, Lorenzo is the fake name that Barney Stinson used. He used the fake name and made numerous fake websites, detailing his achievements so that a girl who doesn't trust him can simply look up his name and discover the false stuff.

Ad

Ad

After a while, Lev interrupted and replied:

“Feels like the Blue French Horn would be a nice title.. Maybe for this podcast..."

They then talked about changing the name of the sitcom's pilot episode and remanded it the Blue French Horn, in honor of the show's iconic prop which appeared in several episodes, including the pilot.

The first appearance of the Blue French Horn was in the Pilot episode, where Ted Mosby (played by Josh Radnor) took Robin Scherbatsky (played by Cobie Smulders) to a restaurant named Carmichaels for a date. There, Robin saw the horn and said that she would like one for her flat. Later in the episode, to honor the wish, Ted steals it for her.

Ad

Exploring the significance of Blue French Horn in How I Met Your Mother

Throughout the How I Met Your Mother series, the Blue French Horn has made several appearances. The prop was first used in the 2005 pilot episode of the show. It made a few more appearances during the series before making a reappearance in the final episode, as a representation of Ted and Robin's relationship.

Ad

In the opening episode of How I Met Your Mother, Ted Mosby and went on their first date. Before Robin was called away for work, they enjoyed a memorable dinner at the restaurant.

Later, to show her how much he loved her, Ted went back to the restaurant and took the horn. Robin kept the horn over her mantle.

Ad

It made a reappearance in How I Met Your Mother's Season 1, Episode 22, Come On. In the episode, an homage to the Blue French Horn, Ted shows up at Robin's apartment with flowers, chocolates, and a band of musicians playing blue instruments.

However, Ted was compelled to give it back to the Carmichaels in HIMYM's Season 2, Episode 22, Something Blue, after they confiscated his driver's license. Next, in episode 21 of Season 5, Twin Beds, Ted steals the French Horn once more and Barney and Ted get drunk while attempting to woo Robin back.

Ad

Ad

Then in How I Met Your Mother's Season 7, Episode 17, Ted got Robin up at the airport and took her to the same restaurant where the Blue French Horn was shown. When Marshall was seen attempting to get Ted to reconcile with Robin in Season 9, Episode 9 Platonish, Ted said that he would utilize the Blue French Horn if he were to do so.

The series ended with Ted holding it for Robin outside once more in the last scene of Season 9, Episode 24 of How I Met Your Mother.

Ad

Additionally, during the podcast episode of March 24, Josh Radnor and Craig also considered the series' beginnings and the intricate storytelling of the program.

The podcast is available on YouTube, Apple as well as Spotify.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback