What books did Justin Baldoni write? Nick Viall claims he read actor's works before interviewing him and found him "full of s**t"

During a recent podcast interview, American actor and model Nick Viall claimed he had read Justin Baldoni's books in preparation for his January 2023 interview with the actor, alleging he found Baldoni to be "full of s**t" after speaking with him. For the unversed, Baldoni has penned two books, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity (2021) and Boys Will Be Human (2022).

Nick Viall, who has supported Blake Lively since the controversy surrounding the It Ends With Us cast members broke out in December 2024, appeared on the March 6 Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald podcast episode. McDonald and Viall spoke about the legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, with McDonald seemingly on Baldoni's side and Viall on Lively's.

Nick Viall opened up about meeting Justin Baldoni when he interviewed him on The Viall Files in January 2023, claiming that his "biggest opinion" about Justin Baldoni came from the fact that he had met the actor and director. Viall also claimed Baldoni was the only guest who elicited a "visceral" reaction from him, alleging he was "full of s**t" and not who he portrayed himself to be. He said:

"When I met Justin, I don't know how many people I've interviewed over the course of the five years, hundreds. And most people are wonderful, I've met some friends. Some people are just like, oh they seem fine. He's the only person I had like a visceral, like, reaction to, where I was like, "This guy is full ofs**t." That was my opinion, and I just felt like there was something off about this guy."

This is not the first time Nick Viall has criticized Justin Baldoni amid his legal trouble with Blake Lively. In a January 2025 profile with Bustle, the Bachelor alum told the publication that he "wasn't that surprised" when the cast and crew of It Ends With Us publicly distanced themselves from the actor and director during the movie's premiere.

Exploring Justin Baldoni's books amid his legal battle with Blake Lively

In June 2021, Justin Baldoni published his debut novel, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity. The novel was named after Baldoni's talk show Man Enough, which he started in the aftermath of the #MeToo movement in Hollywood after several women came forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of s*xual assault in 2017.

According to the book's blurb, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity is described as "A GRIPPING, FEARLESS EXPLORATION OF MASCULINITY." It reads:

"In this engaging and provocative new book, beloved actor, director, and social activist Justin Baldoni reflects on his own struggles with masculinity."

The summary continues:

"With insight and honesty, he explores a range of difficult, sometimes uncomfortable topics including strength and vulnerability, relationships and marriage, body image, s*x and sexuality, racial justice, gender equality, and fatherhood."

Justin Baldoni's second book, Boys Will Be Human: A Get-Real Gut-Check Guide to Becoming the Strongest, Kindest, Bravest Person You Can Be, was published in October 2021.

According to the book's website, Boys Will Be Human is described as a "real-talk, self-esteem-building guidebook" for boys 11 and above to help them embrace their "feelings and fears" instead of repressing them. The book reportedly contains "activities, sidebars, and inspirational quotes" to help parents and teachers start a conversation about masculinity with young boys.

Recent updates on the Justin Baldoni-Blake Lively case

The legal battle between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively continues with new updates every day. For the unversed, Baldoni filed a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane (Lively's longtime publicist), and her firm, Vision PR, on January 16, 2025, accusing them of defamation and extortion.

On February 20, Sloane filed a motion to dismiss her and her firm from the $400 million lawsuit. However, according to Deadline, Justin Baldoni's legal team filed a memorandum of opposition against this on March 6, claiming Sloane played "an active and integral role in a conspiracy to inflict harm on the Wayfarer Parties."

The memorandum also accused Sloane of conspiring with Lively and Reynolds to "scapegoat" Baldoni and Wayfare Studios (his production company). It reads:

"In a desperate effort to salvage Lively's reputation and to escape her wrath, the Sloane Parties conspired with Lively and Consolidated Defendants Ryan Reynolds ("Reynolds") and The New York Times Company ("New York Times") to make scapegoats of the Wayfarer Parties for Lively's woes."

That same day, Meryl Governski, Lively and Reynolds' attorney, requested that the court grant an additional protective order to safeguard text messages between Lively, Reynolds, and other "high profile individuals" on "already non-public information" conversations during a virtual court hearing.

According to E!Online, the "already non-public information" conversations include the "physical and mental health of the parties," "speaking about children," "locations of private residences or homes," "non-related third parties," and "personal and intimate conversations with unrelated third parties."

Justin Baldnoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, reportedly argued against this, calling it "overboard and unnecessary." Judge Lewis Liman, the presiding judge, has yet to make a decision regarding this at the time of this article.

The trial for Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's case is set for March 2026 in New York City.

