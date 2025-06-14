What is Vital Honey? Perez Hilton reports Diddy's ex-assistant testified bringing it for "enhancing a man’s libido" during rapper's king nights

Pop news commentator and podcaster Perez Hilton has been actively covering Diddy's trial. In a video uploaded on June 13, Hilton reported the testimony of Combs' former assistant, Jonathan Perez, who worked for the rapper from December 2021 to September 2024. Hilton also reported about the "King Nights," which Jonathan said were Combs' private outings with women.

Hilton further discussed the former assistant's testimony in which he talked about arranging Vital Honey for the rapper. As per the FDA 2022 notice, Vital Honey is often promoted and sold as a product that increases sexual performance. However, the US FDA strictly advised not to consume it by releasing a public notice.

The FDA notice reported that it contained tadalafil, an ingredient used in drugs to treat erectile dysfunction, and that it should only be taken as prescribed by a licensed practitioner. Hilton said that the former assistant testified that he arranged five King Nights for Diddy and shared that he would pack all the items that the rapper needed for 12 to 24 hours.

"Perez would bring food, liquor, music, red lights... and sometimes honey... Honey 'enhances the man's libido,' Perez testified. He also told the jury that sometimes he went to sex stores to purchase adult outfits and high heels. He would pay for the items on his company card or with cash he got from security," Hilton added.

More about Diddy's ex-assistant's testimony

Combs' former assistant, Jonathan Perez, who testified under immunity, took the stand on June 13. As per CNN, he told the court that once Combs' videographer found an explicit video of Diddy's former girlfriend, who testified under the pseudonym Jane. It was found on an iPad. He said that he took the iPad to Combs and Kristina Khorram.

On Friday, the prosecution showed a picture of a Gucci bag to the jury. The ex-assistant told the court that the bag belonged to Diddy and was always with the rapper during King Nights. He reportedly said that the bag was usually packed with drugs and money.

Perez Hilton also reported on the former assistant's testimony on picking up drugs for Diddy.

"Jonathan testified that he would regularly pick up drugs from dealers named Baby Girl and Guido, and yes, Perez is testifying under immunity, meaning he won't be able to be charged for anything that he did that was illegal that he admits to in court for being an assistant/drug mule to him," Hilton reported.

Per CNN, Perez also testified about a call that Diddy made to him in June 2024 after a fight with Jane. He shared that on the FaceTime call, Diddy appeared angry and asked him about another woman.

“He was asking me to confirm whether or not another female had been on a trip we went on the week prior,” Perez testified.

He further told that Combs hung up the call after thanking him when he answered "no" in response. He also testified that he saw Jane on the call, but her face was not visible.

Defense also cross-examined the former assistant and asked if Jane ever looked hesitant to go to "King Nights," which Jane referred to as "hotel nights" in her testimony. He also agreed that Jane looked like a "willful participant" in these nights when the defense asked him.

On Friday, Judge Arun Subramanian said that he intended to remove a jury from the panel, which the prosecution had earlier requested. However, he will decide after reviewing the situation over this weekend.

