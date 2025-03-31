Where do Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky share their first kiss? Showrunner describes it as a "magical-New-York-City-skyline-behind-you-guys kiss"

In the recent How I Met Your Mother podcast, How We Made Your Mother, the showrunners of the sitcom discussed Ted Mosby and Robin Scherbatsky’s first kiss, describing it as a "magical-New-York-City-skyline-behind-you-guys kiss.”

Ad

In the March 30 episode, creators Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas revisited the show’s second episode, Purple Giraffe. They discussed the decision to structure the story around three parties, where Ted invited Robin in an attempt to impress her, and explained why the rooftop scene was so important.

Ad

Trending

They also discussed the first kiss shared by the couple. In episode 2 of season 1, Ted Mosby invited Robin three times to a party. She missed the first two due to various reasons. When she finally arrived at the party on the third day, they eventually went to the roof, where he kissed her.

Explaining this, the host then said:

“That was a good rooftop kiss. That was a magical New York sky city skyline behind you guys kiss…”

Ad

Exploring the first kiss of Ted Mosby and Robin as the recent How We Made Your Mother podcast episode deals with the same

After meeting at MacLaren's Pub in Pilot, Ted Mosby and Robin started dating. Their chemistry was evident right away as they exchanged glances. He then said to Barney:

Ad

"See that girl, I'm going to marry her someday." .

After Barney introduced him to Robin, the two got along well, went on a date, and Ted Mosby declared his love for her. In Purple Giraffe, Robin acknowledged her interest in him but stated that she did not wish to be married or start a family. After sharing a kiss on the roof, they decided to remain friends.

Until The Pineapple Incident, when Ted Mosby rekindled his feelings for her, they attempted to remain friends and succeeded. Although Robin was not yet ready for a relationship, she also started developing feelings for him.

Ad

Ad

Then in episode 11, The Limo, Ted's date on New Year's Eve remarked that she could tell he was in love with Robin and that she obviously felt the same way about him. Robin kissed Ted at midnight.

Meanwhile, Ted and Robin’s kiss resurfaced when the hosts of How We Made Your Mother, Josh and Craig, revisited How I Met Your Mother’s second episode, Purple Giraffe. They talked about the pressure of following up on the pilot.

Ad

They also reflected on Ted’s optimism, flaws, and what the episode revealed about his character. Speaking about Ted Mosby, Craig said:

“He's the hero, he's the fool, He's incredibly generous. And it ends on this note. There's so many things that I liked about Ted in that scene. He confessed to the completely insane thing he had done.”

Ad

He continued talking about Josh Radnor’s character and said:

“She's somewhat charmed by it. She also admits that she's into him, right? She says you're not imagining it…”

Talking about the same moment, Craig further said:

“And then he plays that right and they kiss and.. That was a s*xy scene between you guys. There was heat in that scene. I really liked it and I was like… I mean, you worry things won't carry over from the pilot.”

Ad

Ad

Building on his thoughts, he continued:

“You had such chemistry in the pilot. Will we be able to preserve that? I almost forgot how intense that kiss was, how good that kiss was… That was the big moment of the episode. That was a magical New York sky city skyline behind you guys kiss. That was like I was…”

Ad

On the other hand, the How We Made Your Mother episode also featured behind-the-scenes stories about writing, editing, and the production process, including how the iconic purple giraffe came to be and how the show continued to experiment with time and storytelling.

Josh also shared insights on navigating early fame. He confessed that his wife, Jordana, offered a thoughtful perspective on Ted’s emotional growth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback