Yolanda Saldívar, convicted of murdering Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla in 1995, is still serving her life sentence in Texas. She was denied parole after nearly three decades behind bars. The decision has sparked renewed interest and strong public reactions—including a fiery take from reality TV star Snooki.
“I’m definitely happy for Yolanda Saldívar—who killed Selena. She was after parole, and she was denied parole.” - Snooki said on the April 4 episode of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.
On the April 4 episode of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, the Jersey Shore alum didn’t hold back. She said she was “happy” Yolanda Saldívar remained in prison and speculated that her release could have led to instant retribution from outraged fans.
Where is Yolanda Saldívar now?
Yolanda Saldívar, 63, is serving a life sentence at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. On March 29, 2025, she became eligible for her first parole review. However, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles cited the brutality of the crime and lack of rehabilitation as reasons for denying her release.
Under Texas law, an inmate’s eligibility for parole doesn’t guarantee release. Factors such as the severity of the offense, risk to society, and behavioral record are all reviewed. In Saldívar’s case, the board concluded that she posed a continued threat.
Saldívar was sentenced to life after shooting Selena in the back at close range at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi. According to past reports, Selena had confronted Saldívar—her former fan club president and boutique manager—about embezzlement prior to the shooting. Saldívar allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from the singer’s business.
“I’ve never seen such a fan following for a dead celebrity.” - Joey Camasta said on the same podcast episode.
Joey Camasta, Snooki’s co-host, commented on Selena’s enduring popularity nearly 30 years after her death. The singer’s legacy has continued to grow through music, movies, and cultural tributes. In contrast, Saldívar has stayed in the background—emerging in public discourse only when parole becomes possible.
Selena’s family and fans remain vocal
The reaction from Selena’s supporters has been consistent: Saldívar should never be released. The singer’s family has rarely spoken publicly about parole matters, but her father Abraham once referred to Saldívar as “a monster” who betrayed his daughter’s trust.
Snooki’s on-air reaction echoed the widespread sentiment among fans—who still see Selena not just as a star gone too soon but as someone whose killer should never walk free again.
Yolanda Saldívar stays behind bars, but the conversation around justice, legacy, and forgiveness continues.