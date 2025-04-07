Yolanda Saldívar, convicted of murdering Tejano superstar Selena Quintanilla in 1995, is still serving her life sentence in Texas. She was denied parole after nearly three decades behind bars. The decision has sparked renewed interest and strong public reactions—including a fiery take from reality TV star Snooki.

Ad

“I’m definitely happy for Yolanda Saldívar—who killed Selena. She was after parole, and she was denied parole.” - Snooki said on the April 4 episode of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

On the April 4 episode of It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey, the Jersey Shore alum didn’t hold back. She said she was “happy” Yolanda Saldívar remained in prison and speculated that her release could have led to instant retribution from outraged fans.

Ad

Trending

Where is Yolanda Saldívar now?

Yolanda Saldívar, 63, is serving a life sentence at the Mountain View Unit in Gatesville, Texas. On March 29, 2025, she became eligible for her first parole review. However, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles cited the brutality of the crime and lack of rehabilitation as reasons for denying her release.

Under Texas law, an inmate’s eligibility for parole doesn’t guarantee release. Factors such as the severity of the offense, risk to society, and behavioral record are all reviewed. In Saldívar’s case, the board concluded that she posed a continued threat.

Ad

Saldívar was sentenced to life after shooting Selena in the back at close range at a Days Inn motel in Corpus Christi. According to past reports, Selena had confronted Saldívar—her former fan club president and boutique manager—about embezzlement prior to the shooting. Saldívar allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from the singer’s business.

Selena Fan Demonstrating with Sign (Image via Getty)

“I’ve never seen such a fan following for a dead celebrity.” - Joey Camasta said on the same podcast episode.

Ad

Joey Camasta, Snooki’s co-host, commented on Selena’s enduring popularity nearly 30 years after her death. The singer’s legacy has continued to grow through music, movies, and cultural tributes. In contrast, Saldívar has stayed in the background—emerging in public discourse only when parole becomes possible.

Selena’s family and fans remain vocal

The reaction from Selena’s supporters has been consistent: Saldívar should never be released. The singer’s family has rarely spoken publicly about parole matters, but her father Abraham once referred to Saldívar as “a monster” who betrayed his daughter’s trust.

Ad

Snooki’s on-air reaction echoed the widespread sentiment among fans—who still see Selena not just as a star gone too soon but as someone whose killer should never walk free again.

Yolanda Saldívar stays behind bars, but the conversation around justice, legacy, and forgiveness continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Parihar Sakshi Singh Parihar covers all the trending news and podcast developments at Sportskeeda. With over five years of experience specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, and corporate marketing, she has previously worked as a PR & branding manager for the Miraj Group. She also managed Rarer.co’s social media content and collaborated with various digital marketing firms.



Sakshi holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Economics, but her interest in pop culture began in her teenage years, during which she would immerse herself in Reddit rabbit holes while keeping up with her favorite celebrities or show news. A notable achievement in her career includes developing branding strategies for the Madan Paliwal Miraj Sports Centre and presenting the proposal to the Rajasthan Cricket Association..



In her free time, Sakshi enjoys cooking, reading, and exploring new music. If possible, she would love to time travel to Michael Jackson’s 1988 Bad Tour to experience it all live. She also admires figures like RM of BTS for his leadership and Quentin Tarantino for his unique storytelling. Know More