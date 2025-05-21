Who is Eric Lively? Zack Peter claims Blake Lively's brother was having an affair with one of her company's former employees

Media personality Zack Peter recently claimed that Eric Lively was a "toxic" and "unprofessional" creative director to Blake Lively's now-closed company, Preserve. According to People, Eric Lively is Blake Lively's older brother.
As per IMDb, Eric was born in July 1981. He is the youngest of Blake’s four siblings (Lori, Robyn, and Jason). Like his younger sister, he was an actor, with parts in American Pie (1999) and The L Word (2005). However, he filed for bankruptcy in 2009, and has not appeared in a film since 2014.
On May 20, 2025, Zack Peter took to X to quote a Daily Mail article published on May 20 that allegedly featured former employees of Preserve speaking out about their time at the company.
Peter compared Blake Lively's company to other brands founded by A-listers such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Kourtney Kardashian.
"So, Preserve was essentially Blake Livey's Goop, like how Gwyneth Paltrow has Goop, Kourtney has Poosh, Preserve was Blake's Goop. And the company was run in part by Blake Lively's hot brother, Eric Lively," he said.
In the clip, Peter also stated that Eric Lively allegedly had an affair with a former employee of the company. He added that the affair was extramarital in nature, as the former actor was then, and still is, married.
More about Blake Lively's company, Preserve
As reported by the Daily Mail, Preserve, launched in 2014, promised artisanal goods and aspirational living. However, six former employees described a challenging and aggressive working environment in the company. It included disorganized management, haphazard payment of wages, and inappropriate behavior.
Eric Lively allegedly ran the business from his Manhattan studio apartment, where they said he frequently smoked marijuana and drank alcohol during business hours. He purportedly overslept, leaving employees shut outside, forcing them to work on the rough floor for many months before he bought them furniture.
Additionally, three separate sources told the news outlet that Eric Lively had engaged in an extramarital affair with one of his employees.
"The entire company was an absolute disaster," one ex-employee told The Daily Mail. "It was one of the most insane, toxic, emotionally draining environments you could imagine."
Zack Peter noted that the employees had threatened to sue Blake Lively but were paid for their silence. The employees also claimed that Leslie Sloane, Lively's publicist who has also been named by Justin Baldoni in his lawsuit, played a crucial role in keeping them quiet.
"Former employees are saying that it was toxic and unprofessional, some of them even threatening to sue Blake for how they were treated, but ultimately took a payout, reportedly up to $300,000. And they claimed that Leslie Sloane was behind keeping them silent. Seems Leslie's been up to this for a while," he said.
Peter concluded his post, implying that Lively was being hypocritical by filing a lawsuit against Justin Baldoni for a toxic work environment when her former employees alleged that her company was an "unprofessional" space to work in. According to The Economic Times, Preserve shut down within a year, in 2015.
Blake Lively has yet to respond to Zack Peter's statements.