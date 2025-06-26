Who is Josh Radnor's wife? HIMYM star reveals his wife hasn't watched the iconic sitcom until now on Monica Lewinsky's podcast

Josh Radnor, best known for playing Ted Mosby in How I Met Your Mother (HIMYM), recently shared an unexpected detail about his marriage on Monica Lewinsky's podcast. Radnor revealed that his wife, psychologist Jordana Jacobs, had never seen his hit sitcom until they started watching it together.

As reported by The New York Times on January 20, 2024, their unconventional love affair involved love letters, some creative collaborations, and eventually catching up on HIMYM. Recently, during the June 24, 2025, episode of Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, Radnor shared that Jacobs, a clinical psychologist, had zero exposure to the CBS series prior to their relationship.

"My wife had never seen the show, we're watching it now. And she wanted to fill herself in on this big chapter of my life that she wasn't around for," Radnor stated.

The actor shared he had felt vulnerable about taking on the role that launched his career, adding that his wife is “so alert to my sensitivities around this stuff.”

HIMYM actor Josh Radnor reflects on marriage to Jordana Jacobs

Jordana Jacobs' decision to avoid HIMYM initially delighted Josh Radnor, who joked that fame "robs you of an ability to make a first impression," as stated in the NYT. Now, watching the show together offers a unique dynamic.

"I felt there's a person that really sees me as me," Radnor told Lewinsky.

Ted Mosby is still a fraught legacy for Radnor. The character's often-polarizing romantic choices remain controversial topics, especially in the particularly divisive finale, although HIMYM enjoyed a successful nine-season run.

Before HIMYM concluded in 2014, Josh Radnor diversified his career beyond sitcom fame. He transitioned into indie filmmaking, writing and directing Liberal Arts (2012) and HappyThankYouMorePlease (2010), which took home the Sundance Audience Award that year.

On stage, he has taken lead roles on Broadway, including Disgraced (2014-15), and in The Babylon Line (2016) off-Broadway, while he also recently starred in The Public Theater's The Ally (2024). Furthermore, Radnor also released a folk album in 2023, titled Eulogy Vol. I.

Meanwhile, Jacobs is a private-practice psychologist in Brooklyn, having graduated from Tufts University along with receiving a doctorate in clinical psychology from Long Island University.

According to the New York Times, Josh Radnor, 50, and Jordana Jacobs, 37, met in February 2022 at a sound meditation retreat in upstate New York, where they connected over a psychedelic experience. The couple tied the knot in January 2024 in a snowstorm-ravaged affair at Cedar Lakes Estate, joined by 164 guests in sub-zero temperatures.

The couple celebrated their first anniversary in January this year, as Radnor uploaded a post on Instagram for the same. Appreciating his wife, he wrote in the caption,

"Asking Jordana to marry me was the best decision I ever made. I love doing life alongside this kind, wise, hilarious, lovely woman."

Josh Radnor and Jordana Jacobs tied the knot on January 6, 2024.

