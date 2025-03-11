Why was Blake Lively at the SXSW festival? Zack Peter reacts to Variety removing reel featuring Justin Baldoni supporter from their Instagram feed

On Friday, March 7, Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively made headlines once more when she attended the premiere of her upcoming movie Another Simple Favour at South by Southwest (SXSW). Soon after the start of the event, a protester with a poster that read "Justice for Justin Baldoni" interrupted the event.

The demonstrators' clothes also had the phrase "Blake lied" emblazoned on them. Variety covered the entire event. However, the outlet later removed the reel from their Instagram post section, which featured the Justin Baldoni supporter. Nevertheless, it is still visible in their reels section.

For context, Baldoni and Lively are presently embroiled in a legal battle.

Nevertheless, podcaster Zack Peter took to X on March 8 to react to the whole thing. In the X video, where he talked about the same, he wrote in the caption:

“Hmm… I’ve got some questions Variety Blake Lively appears to be thriving amid her pending legal battle with Justin Baldoni. But Anna Kendrick seems to want no part of the drama at SXSW’s premiere of Another Simple Favor..”

In another post on the same day, he further uploaded a photo of the protestor and revealed their name, writing:

"There’s @colonelkurtz99 on Variety, protesting Blake Lively’s appearance at SXSW!"

A pro-Justin Baldoni protestor interrupted Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor premiere

After Another Simple Favor's South by Southwest (SXSW) premiere, Blake Lively has become embroiled in controversy. The continuing legal dispute between Blake and Justin has mostly been kept to court filings and online discussion, but on Friday night, March 7, the public feud spread into Austin, Texas's streets.

Just before the premiere of Lively's upcoming movie, a Justin Baldoni fan staged a protest outside the Paramount Theatre at SXSW. The protester was spotted holding a sign that read, "Justice for Justin Baldoni," and a T-shirt that said, "Blake Lied," before Lively's arrival.

This wasn’t the only highlight of the evening. During a photoshoot in the event, Lively reportedly complained about the bright yellow background and how she appeared under the red carpet lighting.

In the viral videos from the event, Blake is seen telling her co-star Michele Morrone to move out of the background in front of the photographers. Lively was then swarmed by her team, who appeared to be giving a final touch up to her appearance as they got her ready for the picture.

The premiere was held in the midst of the continuing legal dispute between Blake and Baldoni. After the release of It Ends With Us, Lively accused Baldoni of harassing her s*xually and starting a smear campaign againts her.

Additionally, according to the complaint, Lively added that a "social manipulation" attempt was also allegedly made by Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer Studios, which produced It Ends With Us to "destroy" her reputation.

Baldoni initially filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, claiming that the publication conspired with Lively to publish an article stating that Baldoni's agents reportedly carried out the alleged smear campaign against Lively.

Then, in a $400 million lawsuit, Baldoni charged Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane of defamation and extortion. Blake Lively, Reynolds, and Sloane have all denied the allegations, while Baldoni has vehemently denied the accusations against him.

Additionally, as per Forbes' March 8 report, the district judge overseeing the case has criticized the lawyers of both sides for their public attacks on one another.

Citing the possibility of press leaks, Lively's attorneys asked during a hearing on Thursday, March 6, that some information be handled as highly classified "attorney's eyes only" material.

This included texts between Lively and her famous acquaintances. The trial of Lively and Baldoni is scheduled to start on March 9, 2026.

Now, Blake is yet to comment on the incident.

