"Wires and sh*t coming out your azz": Melanie King slams allegedly fake NASA video, claims they "didn’t land on the moon"

Social media commentator Melanie King sparked controversy online after slamming an allegedly fake NASA video. On October 22, 2025, King reposted a video originally made by TikTok user @did_you_know_that_123, who had attempted to debunk footage allegedly showing NASA astronauts in space.In her post on X, Melanie King echoed the TikToker’s skepticism and accused NASA of staging its space footage. She questioned NASA’s credibility, implying that the agency had misused public funds while orchestrating elaborate visual deceptions.“Is NASA not embarrassed by how obvious the grift is? With the billions y’all get in tax dollars, please upgrade the psyop. Wires and sh*t coming out your azz…we know you niqqas didn’t land on the moon,” Melanie King wrote in the caption of her post.More about the NASA video that Melanie King sharedNASA logo (Image via Getty Images)The aforementioned video that Melanie King had shared was a compilation created by the TikTok user @did_you_know_that_123, who had pieced together multiple NASA clips.Using these clips as the background of his video, the TikToker himself appeared in the foreground and offered commentary on the clips, claiming to reveal inconsistencies that, in his view, proved the videos were staged.In one segment, the TikToker analyzed a clip featuring four astronauts seated together for an interview. Pointing to that video, the TikToker sarcastically commented:“You look like you’re in a studio, maybe in Omaha, Nebraska or something.”He then pointed to a female astronaut whose hair floated upward in this clip, supposedly demonstrating zero gravity. However, the TikToker argued that this looked really staged, saying viewers could “totally see the hairspray” holding her hair in place.The second suspicious detail in the same clip, he claimed, was a male astronaut who appeared to tug on an “invisible wire harness” attached to the crewmate beside him. Referring to this detail, the TikToker added that in his view, this was an apparent sign that the people in the video were suspended on wires rather than floating in space.Another section of the compilation showed an astronaut seemingly “handling something invisible and then putting it on the shelf” while another figure drifted aimlessly in the background. The TikToker quipped that this was just “to show we’re in space in case you forgot,” suggesting that the entire setup felt contrived for dramatic effect.He then examined more clips that, according to him, further proved NASA’s deception.In one, an astronaut appeared to vanish mid-frame while walking through a doorway, a glitch the TikToker claimed was evidence of digital editing. In another, an astronaut tried to “pull out a screw” only for it to drop down, something he argued would be impossible in zero gravity.Drawing a humorous comparison, he played another video where a NASA astronaut looked like “Tom Cruise in the first Mission Impossible movie wearing a harness,” since the supposed support straps on him were visible.In another clip, the TikToker pointed to a different astronaut who seemingly got his “leg stuck” while suspended in the air and doing a flip. This further supported his claim of wire use in these videos.The TikToker concluded by showing what he said was the most revealing clip, a supposed spacewalk, which he argued was actually filmed underwater. He pointed out that the space organization did use underwater simulations to train astronauts, but claimed that the supposed spacewalk had telling signs that proved it was shot underwater.“Now we all know that they do actually train astronauts underwater to mimic what it's like to be in outer space. But in this next footage here, it's supposed to be a spacewalk when you can clearly see in the reflection what looks to be a scuba diver taking the video,” he said.Additionally, when Melanie King shared this video to her X, she seemingly agreed to the Tiktoker's claims about the space organization (as was evident through her caption)While over the years, NASA has repeatedly denied claims suggesting that its space footage is fabricated, the organisation has also been the target of numerous misinformation campaigns, some using altered, edited, or AI-generated visuals, that aim to discredit its space exploration efforts.On the other hand, Melanie King is a social media influencer and content creator who makes videos on current events, societal issues, and popular cultural discourse.