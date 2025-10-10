"Same turd": Melanie King reacts to viral claim alleging Blake Lively was present at Taylor Swift’s 'The Life Of A Showgirl' premiere party

YouTube personality Melanie King recently shared her reaction after a viral video alleged that Blake Lively was present at Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl premiere party. On Thursday, October 9, 2025, the media personality shared a TikTok video by @sweetandsaltylin, which was seemingly shot in a theatre.Sharing the clip, Melanie King wrote:“So this is Blake Lively cackling at Taylor Swift’s ‘Life Of A Showgirl’ Premiere party? Any swiftie wanna defend or rationalize this? When are you gonna realize it’s US vs THEM. They were always to same turd just different shades of shit.”The video clip, which was initially shared on TikTok, shows the TikToker dismantling the clip and inspecting Blake Lively’s alleged presence among the audience in a theatre, watching Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.Notably, the video also featured a text which read:“Was Blake Lively in the audience watching the ‘Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl’ Wait to hear her alleged voice.. The person who sent me this said the same video is on YouTube but they took out the part with the alleged voice of Blake. Now why would they do that?? Because it would show they are still friends??”Meanwhile, as the clip is played, the TikToker further alleges that the same video was shared on YouTube, but the voice of Blake Lively was cut from it.For the unversed, Swift released her latest album, The Life Of A Showgirl, on Friday, October 3, 2025. To celebrate the release, the 35-year-old artist also treated her fans to the special theatrical release of The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, which was only played from October 3 to 5.Did Taylor Swift write about her friendship with Blake Lively on The Life Of A Showgirl?Rapper Ice Spice, Jason Kelce, Singer Taylor Swift and Actress Blake Lively at San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (Image via Getty)Ever since Taylor released the track list of her 12th studio album, fans of the American singer-songwriter were convinced that her new song, titled Cancelled! is about her longtime friend, Blake Lively.However, according to Marie Claire, the 35-year-old artist allegedly referenced the song to &quot;cancel culture&quot; in general in her film, Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl.“[Being canceled is] something everyone goes through now. It’s not just like a public figure type whatever, it’s like people gossiping about you in your town, negative comments you read on your Instagram. You can literally feel canceled by any sort of social backlash that you get,” the singer reportedly explained.Meanwhile, Taylor sings in her song, Cancelled!:“Did you girl-boss too close to the sun?/ Did they catch you having far too much fun?/ Come with me, when they see us, they'll run/ Something wicked this way comes/ Good thing I like my friends cancelled.”Notably, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship reportedly came to an end after the singer was dragged into A Simple Favor actresses’ legal battle with her It Ends With Us co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.Baldoni, who was accused of sexual harassment by Lively, claimed that the actress tried to use her friendship with Taylor to allegedly get her way with their movie. The singer was also subpoenaed by Justin’s legal team.