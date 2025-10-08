Taylor Swift shatters Adele's record as 'The Life of a Showgirl' scores biggest first week sales in US history: Details explored

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is riding the success of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl. According to Billboard, the 35-year-old artist’s new album has earned 3.5 million equivalent album units in the United States, breaking the record for most first-week sales for an album, which Adele previously held. Notably, the data tracking firm Luminate calculated that the number of traditional album sales, including physical and digital purchases. It has totalled 3.2 million copies since the album was released on October 3, 2025. Of that sum, 300,000 is also attributed to the streaming activity of the songs on the album.While Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl has shattered Adele’s record-breaking first week sales numbers, the English singer-songwriter’s album, 25, achieved the modern-era single-week sales record with 3.482 million sales in its opening week in 2015. Led by the hit track Hello, the sales record of Adele’s 25 debuted with 3.378 million copies. It was reportedly powered by individual purchases of the album, with the remaining sum mostly driven by track purchases and streaming. Meanwhile, Adele’s numbers proved to be a modern-era record at the time for Luminate, which started electronically tracking album sales in 1991.Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s record is still in its first tracking week. Luminate’s current tracking week reportedly began on Friday, October 3, and ends on Thursday, October 9. The final first-week numbers of The Life of a Showgirl will be announced on Sunday, October 12.According to Rolling Stone, Taylor’s last album, The Tortured Poets Department, debuted with 2.61 million equivalent album units. The numbers made it the second-highest week since Adele’s 25. While the singer’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) opened with 1.653 million, Midnights opened with 1.578 million, and Reputation opened with 1.238 million.Taylor Swift says she is not an “art police” amid getting mixed reactions from fans on The Life of a ShowgirlTaylor Swift at the 67th GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)According to The Guardian, Taylor Swift spoke about fan reactions during her appearance on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show on Tuesday, October 7.“If it’s the first week of my album release and you are saying either my name or my album title, you’re helping,” Taylor said of her new album.The Lover artist welcomed the public praise as well as critiques of her newest album, and added:“And art, I have a lot of respect for people’s subjective opinions on art. I’m not the art police. It’s like everybody is allowed to feel exactly how they want. And what our goal is as entertainers is to be a mirror.”For the unversed, the physical boost of the singer’s latest album reportedly comes from the multiple variations of The Life of a Showgirl. The singer released CD variant versions of her new album, titled Sweat and Vanilla Perfume, It’s Frightening, It’s Rapturous, and It’s Beautiful. She also released vinyl variant versions titled The Shiny Bug, Baby, That’s Show Business, Tiny Bubbles in Champagne, and The Crowd Is Your King.Besides releasing her album, Taylor Swift also released a 89-minute theatrical release, titled Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. The film was shown in theatres from October 3 to 5.