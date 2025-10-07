"Don't cry Adele": Internet raves after Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' surpasses 3.2M units sold in US in just two days

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift’s latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, has reportedly been thriving in album sales. On Tuesday, October 7, 2025, the X account Pop Base reported that the Grammy-winning artists’ 12th studio album had surpassed 3.2 million units sold in the first two days in the United States.Announcing the news on Twitter, Pop Base credited a Billboard article and wrote:“‘The Life of a Showgirl’ by Taylor Swift has surpassed 3.2 MILLION units sold in the US in its first two days.”After the X account shared the numbers, fans of Taylor Swift were quick to comment. Comparing her success in album sales to that of Adele, a fan quipped:“dont cry adele”isabella @calmdownhunnyLINK@PopBase dont cry adeleSome internet users continued to compare Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl sales with other artists.MarajKardashian @KardashianMarajLINK@PopBase ADELE PACK YOUR BAGS MAMADrea Fox🏳️‍⚧️ @DreaafoxLINK@PopBase other artists out here selling singles, Tay out here selling entire universesshikha ☆ showgirl era @taydaughterxLINK@PopBase 3.2 million in its first two days!!!! No one's doing it like her !!!!!!Meanwhile, some X-users called out Taylor for releasing several variants of The Life of a Showgirl.mell @Mell_0224LINK@PopBase these mega inflated numbers cuz it’s her 100k mentally ill fans buying 30 variations of the same album 😭zane @Crave4AddyLINK@PopBase With like 20 damn versions, Adele did it organicallyRotisserie McChicken @MoldyMcChickenLINK@PopBase divide that by how many album variations she made to get that record and the number is a lot more pathetic.According to Billboard, the album sold 2.7 million copies on the first day of release. Notably, the first day sales of The Life of a Showgirl also placed it as the second-largest sales week for an album, since Luminate reportedly began tracking data electronically in 1991.The Hollywood Reporter, in an article published on October 4, reported that the first day sales numbers of Swift’s latest album include over-the-counter and download purchases. The numbers are also determined by the calculation of pre-orders of the physical and digital album.Meanwhile, according to Luminate’s data, the only larger sales week was registered by the opening frame of English singer-songwriter Adele’s 25. The album reportedly sold 3.378 million copies in its debut week in 2015.Taylor Swift breaks her own record in vinyl copies sales with The Life of a ShowgirlTaylor Swift at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)According to Billboard, The Life of a Showgirl also holds the record for the most copies of a vinyl album sold in a single week, with 1.2 million copies sold on wax. This reportedly breaks the single-week record, which was set by Taylor herself in 2024.Notably, Swift’s last album, The Tortured Poets Department, sold 859,000 copies on vinyl in its first week. According to The Hollywood Reporter, 12 hours after Swift released her latest album on Friday, October 3, 2025, Spotify revealed that it had the most single-day streams on the music platform in 2025 so far.While Apple Music reported that Taylor’s new album has the most single-day streams for a record this year on the platform, Amazon Music revealed that The Life of a Showgirl is their most-streamed album of all time for a single day.For the unversed, to celebrate the release of her latest album, Swift also released a cinematic experience, titled Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. The limited theatrical run was played from October 3 to October 5.Taylor Swift announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, during her appearance on her fiancé, Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, on August 13. The album consists of a total of twelve tracks.Taylor also featured pop star Sabrina Carpenter on the title track of her latest album.