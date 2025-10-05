“She really is harry’s daughter”: Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain perform together at the ACL Festival

Sabrina Carpenter brought out Shania Twain during her performance at the Austin City Limits (ACL) Festival on Saturday, October 4. They sang Twain's 1997 track, That Don't Impress Me Much.

Sabrina Carpenter headlined the first weekend of the ACL Festival on Saturday at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. During her set, she welcomed country legend Shania Twain on the stage and said:

“I thought it’d be fun to give you guys a little gift tonight, give you a little present, because you all showed up and showed out for all of us. Austin, will you please make the most noise in the world for the incredible, one and only Shania Twain!”

Fans have reacted to the collaboration between the two artists. Some X (formerly Twitter) users referenced Harry Styles, who brought out Shania Twain during his performance at Coachella 2022. One user wrote:

"wow… she really is harry’s daughter"

Another commented,

Another wrote,

Many fans were excited to see the two artists together, as one user tweeted,

Another user wrote,

Another commented,

Sabrina Carpenter and Shania Twain also collaborated in December 2024

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals (Image Source: Getty)

The two singers had also collaborated on Sabrina Carpenter's Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas, which was released on December 6, 2024. The special featured multiple special guests, who sang different songs with Carpenter. Shania Twain sang Santa Baby with the singer.

On December 6, Twain shared her experience of working with the Espresso singer, writing in an X post:

"What do you say when @SabrinaAnnLynn calls you up and asks if you want to sing a Christmas song together? Obviously you say 'Sure, I would love to sing with you Sabrina!' When I tell you I had the most fun shooting A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina I’m not exaggerating, she is so funny, I basically spent the entire shoot laughing!"

Carpenter also responded to the post, writing:

"i adore you Shania!!!!!"

Other special guests on the special included Chappell Roan, Tyla, Kali Uchis, Nico Hiragua, Quinta Brunson, Cara Delevingne, Kyle Mooney, Megan Stalter, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, and Jillian Bell.

Sabrina Carpenter's future festival performances and tour announced

Sabrina Carpenter's ACL Festival performance comes just a few days before the beginning of the second leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour. Short n' Sweet is the singer's sixth studio album, which was released on August 23, 2024. She also released her seventh studio album, Man's Best Friend, on August 29 this year.

The singer will begin the second leg of her Short n' Sweet Tour in North America. She will perform at the second weekend of the ACL Festival on October 11 before moving to Pittsburgh on October 23.

Carpenter will also be performing at multiple festivals next year, the details of which are:

Friday, March 13, 2026, Santiago, Chile, at Lollapalooza Chile 2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026, San Isidro, Argentina, at Lollapalooza Argentina 2026

Thursday, March 20, 2026, São Paulo, Brazil, at Lollapalooza Brasil 2026

Saturday, March 22, 2026, Bogotá, Colombia, at Estéreo Picnic 2026

Friday, April 10, 2026, Indio, CA, at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2026

Fans can purchase the tickets through Ticketmaster or through the singer's website.

