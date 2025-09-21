“This is so uncomfortable”: Netizens react as Dylan O’Brien addresses being referenced as “villain” in Sabrina Carpenter’s song ‘Go Go Juice’

Dylan O’Brien reacted for the first time to being referenced in Sabrina Carpenter’s track Go Go Juice during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on September 10, 2025.When host Andy Cohen pointed out that Carpenter sings about “drunk dialing the one that rhymes with villain,” O’Brien appeared surprised. &quot;Oh, and my name rhymes with villain.&quot;When asked if Carpenter had ever actually 'drunk dialed' him, the actor replied that she had not. Cohen joked that perhaps O’Brien had missed a call, prompting him to note that “my house does not have good service.” He added,“Yeah, you got to call me on FaceTime audio.”Fans have reacted to the viral clip, with some saying that the whole thing is &quot;so uncomfortable.&quot;n 🦋 @oocgngLINKthis is so uncomfortable 😭Lily @lilyyyterLINKAndy is so 😭 why would he ask him that for skskksjshskaiya⸆⸉ (she/her) @kaiya_hainesLINKpls andy is so messy😭Some people have also commended Dylan O'Brien for the way he handled the question and speculations.Rajan✨ Chaudhary @RajanReal07LINKThe Dylan handled it with his usual charm — playful and cute unbothered…😊😊mikey :) @mikeyabbeneLINKlmfaoo he’s so chill w itpaola ! 🐾 @nsflickerLINKyou gotta respect how he doesn’t gaf lmaoSabrina Carpenter’s Go Go Juice reportedly references past relationshipsFollowing the release of the popstar's seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend on September 3, 2025, fans speculated that Sabrina Carpenter’s track Go Go Juice, references several of her famous exes. According to Cosmopolitan on September 3, 2025, some lyrics allude to Shawn Mendes, Barry Keoghan, and Dylan O’Brien, with the word &quot;gosh&quot; possibly nodding to rumored ex Joshua Bassett.&quot;Could be John or Larry, gosh, who’s to say? / Or the one that rhymes with ‘villain’ if I’m feelin’ that way&quot;According to Cosmopolitan, Carpenter’s dating history includes several high-profile relationships over the past decade. It reportedly began with Bradley Steven Perry in 2014, who once shared that she was “way too good” for him during a later podcast appearance. She was then linked to Tall Girl co-star Griffin Gluck in 2019 before sparking rumors with Joshua Bassett in 2020. That rumored relationship coincided with the Drivers License controversy involving Olivia Rodrigo, which Carpenter later addressed through her song Skin, though she denied it was about Rodrigo.After that, Sabrina Carpenter was reportedly spotted with Dylan O’Brien briefly in September 2022 and Shawn Mendes in early 2023, with Entertainment Tonight reporting that the two were “seeing each other.” Most recently, she dated actor Barry Keoghan between December 2023 and December 2024, with the two attending events like the Met Gala and collaborating on her Please Please Please music video before parting ways, reportedly due to busy schedules.Sabrina Carpenter to headline Coachella 2026 On September 16, 2025, Billboard reported that Sabrina Carpenter will headline Coachella 2026 alongside Justin Bieber and Karol G, marking the biggest festival moment of her career yet. The news comes two years after Carpenter reportedly told the crowd during her 2024 Coachella performance, &quot;See you back here when I headline!&quot;Shortly after the Coachella headlining announcement, Carpenter posted the old clip on Instagram with the caption, “Woman of my word,” celebrating what she called a full-circle moment.Sabrina Carpenter performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 19, 2024 (Image via Getty)The Please Please Please hitmaker has maintained chart dominance with Man’s Best Friend, released in August 2025, which debuted on the Billboard 200 as her highest-charting album yet. At Coachella 2026, Sabrina Carpenter will close the main stage on both Fridays, April 10 and 17, 2026, with Bieber and Karol G headlining the other nights. The lineup also includes The Strokes, Young Thug, Turnstile, Addison Rae, and more.