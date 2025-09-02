  • home icon
  "It ain't that deep"- Colman Domingo responds to people criticizing his drag outfit in Sabrina Carpenter's new 'Tears' video

“It ain’t that deep”- Colman Domingo responds to people criticizing his drag outfit in Sabrina Carpenter's new 'Tears' video

By Devangee
Modified Sep 02, 2025 03:59 GMT
Dior Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 - Source: Getty
Sabrina Carpenter at the Dior Homme: Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 (Image via Getty)

Actor Colman Domingo has defended his appearance in drag in Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video Tears, which premiered on Friday, August 29, 2025, alongside her seventh studio album Man’s Best Friend, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on August 29, 2025.

The video, directed by Bardia Zeinali, references the cult musical The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with Domingo taking on a role styled after Dr. Frank-N-Furter. While the performance drew praise from many fans, it also received criticism online.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly on August 31, 2025, an X user said,

"Colman Domingo is a solid actor… Had to put him in drag in Sabrina Carpenter’s video huh? B******t."
Though not tagged, Domingo responded publicly on X.

"It’s a character. Like all the characters I play. Calm down brother. Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain’t that deep."
More about Colman Domingo's appearance in Sabrina Carpenter's Tears music video

According to Entertainment Weekly, Colman Domingo’s music video debut continues the storyline introduced in Sabrina Carpenter’s earlier single Manchild.

The Tears video opens with Carpenter’s character crawling from the wreckage of a car crash before encountering Domingo’s Frank-N-Furter-inspired host. He leads her into a mansion filled with drag performers, where she undergoes a makeover and joins a choreographed dance sequence.

The scene then shifts toward a surreal twist. Sabrina Carpenter discovers her supposedly deceased boyfriend alive and standing before her. After telling him, “Someone has to die every video,” she throws a stiletto at him.

Ahead of the premiere, Domingo teased the collaboration with Carpenter, posting,

“About to break the internet. Tears. Protect all the Dolls.”

The phrase, commonly used within queer communities, was intended as a message of support for trans women, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Fans were excited about the collaboration, with some expressing surprise at the unexpected pairing. Colman Domingo reshared one such post, saying,

"Didn’t see that coming did ya? Thank you Sabs for inviting me to truly play."
Sabrina Carpenter also reposted Doming's post on X, calling him a "dream."

More about Sabrina Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend

The release of Tears coincided with Carpenter’s album Man’s Best Friend. The 12-track project includes singles Manchild and Tears, with Carpenter also slated to feature on Taylor Swift’s forthcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on August 29, 2025.

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards (Image via Getty)

The album rollout gained attention for its videos and provocative cover art, which shows Carpenter on her hands and knees with her hair pulled, sparking online criticism.

In an August 28, 2025 CBS Mornings interview, she explained the cover represents power, vulnerability, and decision-making.

“As a young woman, you’re just as aware of when you’re in control as when you’re not."
Man&#039;s Best Friend album cover, as seen on Spotify (Image via Spotify)
Man's Best Friend album cover, as seen on Spotify (Image via Spotify)

She also said that the album is about “the humanity of allowing yourself to make those mistakes.”

Man's Best Friend is now available on all leading music streaming platforms.

