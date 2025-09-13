How long have Louis Partridge and Olivia Rodrigo been together? Relationship timeline explored as actor gushes over the popstar 

Louis Partridge confirmed he is &quot;very happy&quot; with his girlfriend, Olivia Rodrigo, speaking to Variety in an interview published on September 12, 2025, as reported by People on the same day. The couple, both 22, first sparked romance rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted together in London.Partridge addressed being known as Mr Rodrigo, telling Variety that he can &quot;handle that&quot; and that the title has been around for some time now.&quot;I’m very happy, and I think she is too, so all is good in our world.&quot;The actor also talked about Olivia Rodrigo's headline at the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, where she gave him a public shoutout during her set. Introducing her song So American, Rodrigo said it was inspired by the time she “was falling in love with this boy from London&quot;, according to People..Partridge said he had no idea the moment was coming but called it “such a treat and a joy.” He had praised the performance earlier on Instagram, as well. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOlivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were first linked in October 2023According to US Weekly on June 29, 2025, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were first linked in October 2023 when they were seen together in London. By December 2023, they were reportedly photographed kissing during a PDA-filled outing in New York City, seemingly confirming the relationship.Two months later, Partridge traveled to New York to attend Rodrigo’s Jingle Ball concert and her Saturday Night Live return in December 2023.Soon after, Olivia Rodrigo’s January 2024 Instagram photo dump fueled some more speculation, according to US Weekly. One of the images the popstar shared was of a dart game where the scoreboard showed “OR” versus “LP.” Fans interpreted the initials as Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge, though neither addressed the speculation at the time.Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram post on January 10, 2024 (Image via Instagram/@oliviarodrigo)In a March 2024 interview with British Vogue, Louis Partridge talked about how dating in the spotlight could be overwhelming, especially for Rodrigo. &quot;Dating probably shouldn’t be done in the public eye. There’s enough going on between two people. You don’t need the voices of thousands of others in your head.&quot;He also said that Rodrigo faced more scrutiny than he did, and that he can be a bit more &quot;normal.&quot;&quot;She’s got tons and tons of eyes on her case. I can be a bit of a normal person.&quot;Public appearances and red carpet debut in 2024By mid-2024, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge began appearing together publicly more often, according to US Weekly. In March 2024, Rodrigo released her album Guts, with fans speculating that the track So American was about Partridge.The lyrics of the song referenced falling for a British boy, with Rodrigo singing,&quot;I’d go anywhere he goes / And he says I’m so American / Oh God, I’m gonna marry him / If he keeps this s**t up.&quot;However, neither of the two confirmed any speculations about the song. In a conversation with Elle in October 2024, Partridge said he &quot;wouldn't know&quot; when asked about the song, saying, &quot;Not my song, not my place. So, I wouldn’t know.&quot;In August 2024, the couple made their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival for the premiere of Partridge’s Apple TV+ series, Disclaimer. The event also marked their official Instagram debut, with Partridge sharing photos from the festival on his Story, according to US Weekly.Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge at the Filmmaker Dinner For Apple TV+'s &quot;Disclaimer&quot; - 81st Venice International Film Festival (Image via Getty)Later that year, Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge were spotted together in the U.K. after the wrap-up of Rodrigo's Guts tour. On November 3, 2024, she attended a Manchester United vs. Chelsea soccer match wearing a necklace with the letter “L” for Louis, according to US Weekly.2025 milestones include Grammys, Glastonbury, and London showsIn February 2025, Olivia Rodrigo walked the red carpet at the Grammy Awards solo but was joined by Partridge inside the ceremony, where they were photographed together at their table, US Weekly reported on June 29, 2025. Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025, in Los Angeles, California (Image via Getty)Four months later, in June 2025, Rodrigo performed at London’s Hyde Park on June 27, 2025, where Partridge was seen watching from the crowd, according to social media footage cited by US Weekly. Introducing the track So American, she reportedly said to her audience, “As luck would have it, I really love English boys. In particular, one English boy. I wrote this song at a time where I was really, really crushing on [him].” Olivia Rodrigo fan. @statsoirLINKANOTHER ONE FOR THE LUCK TEAM! 🍀Olivia Rodrigo used the word luck while introducing &quot;so american&quot;'as luck would have it, i really love english boys'Two days later, she headlined the 2025 Glastonbury Festival, where she referenced Partridge again before performing the same song. Speaking about British traditions like “a pint at noon” and “sticky toffee pudding,” Rodrigo said these were things she learned to love while dating her “boy from London,” according to Parade, cited by People in their September 12, 2025, story.Olivia Rodrigo performing at the Glastonbury Festival 2025 (Image via Getty)Partridge told Variety on September 12, 2025, that the British cultural references were “my work” and described the Glastonbury experience as “so, so surreal.”&quot;But the “Glastonbury experience, was so, so surreal” (he didn’t know the shout-out was coming) and “also such a treat and a joy.&quot;Despite multiple public appearances, both Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge have spoken about balancing privacy with fame. In his British Vogue interview from March 2024, as reported by US Weekly, Partridge said ignoring public speculation was often the best approach. &quot;If there’s a load of people nattering in a room about you, you can choose to put your ear to the door… I think you’re probably better off not letting curiosity get the better of you&quot;Olivia Rodrigo has reportedly not spoken directly about her relationship during public appearances and interviews, but she has not shied away from references and shoutouts in her shows and performances.