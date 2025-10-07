How did Brittany Mahomes react to Taylor Swift’s new ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ album?

Taylor Swift's 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl, is out, and fans and friends have reacted to the 12-track album, including the pop star's friend, Brittany Mahomes. The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, shared her support for The Fate of Ophelia singer-songwriter with a sweet tribute shared on her Instagram Story on Monday, October 6, 2025.Alongside a photo of Swift's The Life of a Showgirl bright orange package, which includes the standard edition vinyl, purple graphic shirts with the album name, and a copy of a handwritten note from the pop star, Brittany Mahomes wrote:&quot;@taylorswift has done it again! Truly one of the best to ever do it and keep doing it!&quot;Brittany Mahomes' Instagram Story (Image via @brittantlynne/Instagram)She also added an orange heart emoji and set the Instagram Story to Taylor Swift's 12th and title track of The Life of a Showgirl, which features Sabrina Carpenter.That said, Brittany Mahomes isn't the only one in the family with a touching reaction to Swift's new album. Her husband, Patrick Mahomes, is also pumped for The Life of a Showgirl, saying in a radio interview with Carrington Harrison on October 2, per People, that the new album will be &quot;blaring all through the Chiefs facility&quot; once it drops. He said that he's excited for the album &quot;like everybody else.&quot;More friends receive Taylor Swift's orange package to celebrate The Life of a ShowgirlFollowing the anticipated release of The Life of a Showgirl on October 3, 2025, Taylor Swift sent glittery orange boxes to her inner circle. Besides Brittany Mahomes, several other friends of the multi-Grammy-winning star and people she admires also received the special surprise. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn Sunday, October 5, Jenna Bush Hager, who is known as a big fan of Taylor Swift's music, is one of the first people to share the bright orange package she received. In a now-deleted Instagram Story, per TV Insider, Bush Hager showed off Swift's handwritten letter from Swift, which read:&quot;Well hi! If you're reading this, you're someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I'd want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Showgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With Love, a showgirl named Taylor.&quot;Hager Bush captioned her Instagram Story with: &quot;We all in-living like showgirls in our house!!&quot; Another one who got the orange box and showed it off online is Olympian Serena Williams, who shared an unboxing video, saying that her daughter, Olympia, will &quot;literally lose her mind&quot; when she sees it. Williams also shared one of the songs they liked from the album: CANCELLED!Meanwhile, Selena Gomez took to social media on Monday to celebrate Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl album release with never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from her wedding day with Benny Blanco. In the video, Swift can be seen filming and gushing over Gomez while getting ready to walk down the aisle.The Life of Showgirl broke Spotify's 2025 single-day streaming record, becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day this year in less than 11 hours since its release.