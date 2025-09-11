What sweet update did Selena Gomez share about planning her wedding to Benny Blanco on the ‘Tonight Show’?

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Selena Gomez spilled the beans on some details about her wedding to Benny Blanco. When asked about the upcoming wedding, the singer-actress admitted that she is &quot;excited&quot; for the big day and that the wedding planning is &quot;going well.&quot;Her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin were also on The Tonight Show, with the latter jumping in on the wedding conversation, saying that the invites will &quot;arrive any day now.&quot; Selena Gomez said that both actors are invited to the wedding and went on to spill the beans about the role of one of her co-stars in the ceremony, saying, &quot;Marty's the ring bearer.&quot;Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin (L-R) (Image via John Nacion/WireImage)The co-stars shared a laugh after Martin Short enacted what he would do as a ring bearer in the ceremony. Meanwhile, the latest update in Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's wedding entourage came months after the singer-actress shared her first dance plans on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast in April.She said that her first dance won't be with her husband. Instead, she plans to have a &quot;special dance&quot; with her grandfather because he wasn't able to walk her mom down the aisle when she got married.Selena Gomez returns in Only Murders in the Building and the Wizards of Waverly Place rebootSelena Gomez just made her return in both her Hulu and Disney shows in the same month. She's back as Mabel Mora in Hulu's hit whodunnit comedy drama, Only Murders in the Building, and as Alex Russo in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, the reboot of Disney's Wizards of Waverly Place View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnly Murders in the Building returned for its fifth season on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with a three-episode drop during the premiere. The new season follows Gomez, Short, and Martin's characters digging into Arconia's beloved doorman, Lester's suspicious death. Season 5 is set to bring more mystery and dangerous encounters with billionaires, mobsters, and hidden history.Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is set to return on Disney+ for its second season on Friday, September 12, 2025. While Gomez won't likely be a regular cast member in the show, she will be reprising her iconic Alex Russo role in it, and fans had the first glimpse of her return in the season 2 trailer.The singer-actress shared why she returned to the Disney show during an interview with Allure, published on September 9. She said, &quot;I genuinely feel like I owe a big part of my life to that show. It's a home. It's safe. And my sister just gets a kick out of it, so half the reason I'm doing it is for her.&quot;Just like her Only Murders in the Building co-stars, her fictional brother in Wizards of Waverly Place, David Henrie, also said in an interview with Parade Magazine last week that he is on the guest list. He said that he's excited to attend the nuptials.Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in December 2024, but details about their wedding remain under wraps.