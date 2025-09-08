Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 premieres on Friday, September 12, 2025, on Disney Channel with a two-episode debut. All seven episodes will also stream on Disney+ in the U.S. and select international markets beginning Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The series continues the Russo family’s story as Justin trains young wizards Billie, Roman, and Milo for the upcoming Family Wizard Competition. Developed by Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, the sequel brings back familiar faces from the original show while introducing new characters to expand the magical universe.

Exact release date for Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2, and how many episodes will there be in the series?

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Image via Disney Channel)

Disney confirms that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 will debut on September 12, 2025, with a special two-episode premiere on Disney Channel and Disney Channel On Demand. The series will consist of seven episodes in total. After its cable run, the full season will become available for streaming on Disney+ starting October 8, 2025.

Here is the global premiere schedule for episode 1:

Region/Timezone Date Time Eastern Time (ET, U.S.) September 12, 2025 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT, U.S.) September 12, 2025 6:00 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) September 13, 2025 1:00 a.m. Central European Time (CET) September 13, 2025 2:00 a.m. India Standard Time (IST) September 13, 2025 6:30 a.m. Philippines Standard Time (PST) September 13, 2025 9:00 a.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) September 13, 2025 9:00 a.m. Hong Kong Time (HKT) September 13, 2025 9:00 a.m.

Where to watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 airs on Disney Channel in the United States and will be available on Disney Channel On Demand right after broadcast. For international audiences, the show becomes available on Disney+ starting October 8, 2025, where the entire season drops at once.

Availability in other territories may depend on local Disney+ release schedules.

All cast members in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 and their characters

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place (Image via Disney Channel)

The main cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 includes:

David Henrie as Justin Russo, father of Roman and Milo, mentor to Billie, and vice-principal of Greenwald Middle School.

Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, a young wizard-in-training sent by Alex to live with Justin.

Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Justin’s older son, who discovers his wizard powers.

Max Matenko as Milo Russo, Justin’s younger son, also a newly revealed wizard.

Taylor Cora as Winter, Billie and Roman’s close friend.

Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Justin’s mortal wife and mother of Roman and Milo.

Recurring and guest stars include:

Selena Gomez as Alex Russo, Justin’s sister and a member of the Wizard Tribunal.

Kirsten Vangsness as Minister Bigelow McFigglehorn.

Patrick Bristow as Wiz M.D., the magical hologram.

Sarrie Thompson as Iggy, a pixie and Roman’s love interest.

Eleanor Sweeney as Bella Bianchi, the Russos’ neighbor.

Bill Chott as Mr. Laritate.

Sean Whalen as Mantooth.

Harvey Guillén as Gossip Stone.

Freya Skye as Piper.

Tobias Jelinek as Lord Morsus.

Recker Eans as Quentin.

What to expect from Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2?

In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2, Justin Russo continues to balance his normal life with his duties as a mentor. Billie, Roman, and Milo must now prepare for the Family Wizard Competition, a challenge that determines who will retain wizard powers into adulthood.

The season adds new layers of conflict as Roman and Milo come to terms with their magical abilities while Billie navigates her place in the Russo family. Winter remains an important part of their friendship circle, while Giada supports her family from outside the magical world.

New threats also emerge. Characters like Lord Morsus and Gossip Stone bring new obstacles, testing the young wizards’ unity and Justin’s leadership. The mix of old and new characters ensures continuity with the original series while expanding the magical lore.

Viewers can catch the second season of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on Disney Channel starting September 12, 2025, and on Disney+ beginning October 8, 2025.

