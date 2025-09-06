David Henrie shares excitement about Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s upcoming wedding

David Henrie is "very excited" about former co-star Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's upcoming wedding. Henrie starred in Wizards of Waverly Place alongside Gomez from 2007 to 2012, playing her older brother on the show. Although it has been over a decade since their Disney Channel days, the two have remained close over the years.

During an interview with Parade Magazine last week, Henrie confirmed that he is on the guest list for Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s upcoming nuptials. When asked about attending the wedding, he said:

"Oh, 100%, I mean, as long as I'm not doing something that takes me away with my family, or work, or whatever... Yes, we've talked about it, I'm very excited."

David Henrie and Selena Gomez (Image via Amy Sussman/WireImage)

Henrie also shared his thoughts about his fictional little sister’s real-life love story, telling the outlet that he is thrilled for her. He added that seeing the Only Murders in the Building star smiling around her music producer fiancé makes him really happy.

That said, while David Henrie is fully on board to attend, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have yet to finalize their wedding plans. Blanco admitted on the July 10 episode of Therapuss with Jake Shane that their schedules have been busy, and they have not yet worked out the details. Still, the couple remains excited about the big day.

Selena Gomez and David Henrie return as siblings in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2

Selena Gomez and David Henrie first reprised their roles as Alex Russo and Justin Russo in the new iteration of their famed Disney Channel series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, in 2024. Gomez only appeared as a guest star in the first season, featuring in just two episodes. However, she will return once again in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2, as revealed in the newly released trailer.

Disney Channel dropped the official trailer for the upcoming season on Friday, September 5, showcasing the Russo family back in action. This time, they are preparing for the Family Wizard Competition as a mysterious new threat emerges. At one point, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) loses her powers, prompting Justin to invite the youngsters on a "totally safe" trip.

Upon entering a house, the group is nearly blasted from across the room, only to discover Alex, wearing a purple eye mask, lounging on the couch. Startled awake by their arrival, she sarcastically tells Justin that she lives there when he questions why she is there.

Alongside Selena Gomez, David Henrie, and Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele and Max Matenko will also reprise their roles as Roman and Milo Russo in season 2. The season will feature several guest stars as well, including Freya Skye, Kirsten Vangsness, Bill Chott, Harvey Guillén, Recken Eans, and more.

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place season 2 premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, September 12, 2025, with a two-episode debut. The full season will then be available to stream on Disney+ starting October 8 in the U.S. and select international markets.

