Coven Academy release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other updates so far

Disney Branded Television has officially greenlit Coven Academy, a supernatural teen dramedy set to premiere in 2026 on both Disney+ and the Disney Channel. The series is created by Tim Federle, best known for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Coven Academy is about three teenage witches in training who live in New Orleans, a city known for its rich cultural and spiritual traditions. They are trying to figure out their powers and what the future holds for them. There will be magic, mystery, and coming-of-age stories in the show.

With a confirmed cast already announced and production underway, the series marks Disney’s latest addition to its growing lineup of youth-oriented scripted programming.

Exact release date for Coven Academy, and how many episodes will there be in the series

Malachi Barton stars as Jake (Image via Getty)

Coven Academy is scheduled to premiere in 2026; however, Disney has not yet confirmed an exact release date. Industry insiders speculate that the show will likely follow Disney's usual format, airing the pilot simultaneously on Disney Channel and Disney+, with subsequent episodes released weekly on Disney+.

The first season will consist of ten episodes, consistent with earlier Disney youth dramas. Throughout these episodes, the characters will grow while the supernatural plot unfolds, maintaining an air of mystery and drama throughout.

To assist international viewers, here is a projected table of possible premiere times for Episode 1, assuming it launches at 8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT in the United States:

Region Time Zone Release Time Los Angeles, USA PT (UTC -7) 5:00 PM New York, USA ET (UTC -4) 8:00 PM London, UK BST (UTC +1) 1:00 AM (next day) Paris, France CEST (UTC +2) 2:00 AM (next day) Seoul, South Korea KST (UTC +9) 9:00 AM (next day) Manila, Philippines PHT (UTC +8) 8:00 AM (next day) Tokyo, Japan JST (UTC +9) 9:00 AM (next day) Sydney, Australia AEST (UTC +10) 10:00 AM (next day)

This schedule reflects Disney’s global release model for its flagship series, ensuring simultaneous access for international fans.

Where to watch Coven Academy? Streaming, linear TV broadcast details, and more

Malina Pauli Weissman stars as Briar (Image via Getty)

Coven Academy will have a dual release strategy. The show will premiere first on Disney Channel, serving as the network's way of introducing new shows to viewers. After that, episodes will become accessible to stream on Disney+.

Episodes will remain part of Disney Channel's schedule, and they will be accessible for reruns and special marathons. However, Disney+ will serve as the main place for on-demand viewing. International audiences will also be able to watch episodes through their Disney+ subscription, with no extra cost beyond the regular subscription.

Disney makes sure that Coven Academy reaches both traditional TV viewers and the growing number of people who watch shows online by using both media.

All cast members in Coven Academy and their characters

Keegan Connor Tracy stars as Tamora (Image via Getty)

The cast of Coven Academy features a mix of up-and-coming young actors and well-known faces, which should make for a lively crew. Malina Pauli Weissman, best known for her role in A Series of Unfortunate Events, plays Briar, one of the main witches-in-training whose fate is linked to the fate of New Orleans.

Tiffani Thiessen, who was in White Collar and Alexa & Katie, plays Miss Graves, a wise witch who helps the younger generation. Malachi Barton, who was in Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, plays Jake, a witch-in-training who is having trouble balancing his responsibilities with his adolescent urges.

Louis Thresher from Boarders plays Ollie, another young recruit whose loyalty will be tested, while Jordan Leftwich from Family Switch plays Sasha, whose magic often clashes with her personal life. Ora Duplass, seen in Their Town, joins the cast as Tegan, a mysterious figure with untapped magical potential.

Recurring guest stars add more intrigue to the supernatural series. Brendon Tremblay, who starred in Descendants: Wicked Wonderland, takes on the role of Alexander, a rival with secrets of his own. Swayam Bhatia, recently seen in Zombies 4, portrays McKenna, a witty and powerful supporting character.

Additionally, Keegan Connor Tracy, known for her role in Once Upon a Time, plays Tamora, a figure from the past whose presence ties into the larger magical lore.

What to expect from Coven Academy?

Coven Academy blends teen drama, mystery, and magical fantasy. The story takes place in New Orleans, which is known for its mysticism and culture. As they navigate the normal ups and downs of adolescence, including friendship, rivalry, and heartbreak, three apprentice witches face ancient dangers to their town.

Taking inspiration from Disney's darker teen fantasy show history, the series is pitched as a coming-of-age tale set in a beautiful world. The project, which is being spearheaded by Tim Federle, intends to appeal to a wide audience with a blend of comedic, dramatic, and spooky elements.

Coven Academy is expected to premiere sometime in 2026 on both Disney+ and Disney Channel.

